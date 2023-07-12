Coronation chocolates given to girl 121 years ago to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation chocolates given to girl 121 years ago to go under the hammer

By Press Association
The chocolates have a guide price of £100-£150 (Jacob King/PA)
A tin of Cadbury chocolates more than a century old will go to auction soon after being perfectly preserved for 121 years.

The chocolates were originally given to a schoolgirl to celebrate the coronation of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra on June 26 1902. Cadbury produced the special tins of vanilla chocolates to mark the event, with the two monarchs featuring on the front of the tin.

When nine-year-old Mary Ann Blackmore received the treat at her school in Durham in 1902, she decided not to eat the chocolate, and instead keep the tin and its contents as a token of the important royal event.

A tin containing Cadbury chocolates made to celebrate the coronation of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra
Since then, the chocolates have been passed down through the family’s generations, with the treats remaining untouched. It was Mary’s granddaughter, Jean Thompson, 72, who brought the tin to Hanson’s Auctioneers in Derby.

Morven Fairlie of Hansons Auctioneers said: “Back in that time, this was a real treat, children never got chocolate.

“It was obviously such a special gift to this little girl that she thought she couldn’t even touch it.”

The chocolates will be auctioned at Hansons and have been estimated to reach at least £100 to £150.

The bottom of the tin
The tin of vanilla chocolates was given to nine-year-old Mary Ann Blackmore by her Durham school (Jacob King/PA)

“It depends on who collects royal memorabilia, and who wants to collect things from this time,” explained Mrs Fairlie.

“It may make more, sometimes you get a few bidders, people who want a piece of history, and the price could rocket.”

The 121-year-old chocolates have far passed their use-by date. “Nobody’s going to be eating it,” she added.

“If you do open the tin, it does smell of chocolate, but I wouldn’t want to risk it.”

The coronation chocolates are expected to feature in Hansons’ July saleroom.