Camilla visits Wimbledon and reveals ball girl stint ‘100 years ago at Queen’s’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Camilla visits Wimbledon and reveals ball girl stint ‘100 years ago at Queen’s’

By Press Association
Queen Camilla in the Royal Box on day 10 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen Camilla in the Royal Box on day 10 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen has revealed she once performed as a ball girl, as she made a surprise visit to Wimbledon on day 10 of the tournament.

Camilla, who was joined by her sister Annabel Elliot, met and spoke to a ball boy and two ball girls as well as staff working at the grounds before heading to the Royal Box to watch the tennis on Centre Court on Wednesday.

The Queen asked Larissa, 15, Sean, 16, and Cassie, 16, whose surnames were not given, if they had previously worked at the tennis tournament and if they were enjoying the role.

She said: “You have to be very agile. I remember doing it 100 years ago at Queen’s (Club). It is quite difficult.”

Queen Camilla meeting ball boy and ball girls, Larissa, Sean and Cassie, as she arrives for her visit on day 10 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon
The Queen meets ball boy and ball girls Larissa, Sean and Cassie at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen asked Sean if he was working across all of the courts for the Grand Slam championship, adding: “You must be feeling very fit.”

When Cassie said she had worked at a previous championship, Camilla joked: “So you are a bit of an expert?”

The Queen also met dog handler Mark Mills, 59, and his dog Flo, who are part of the security team at Wimbledon.

Camilla smiled as she leaned down to pat Flo.

Mr Mills told the PA news agency: “(Flo) was lying down. She wasn’t going to get up for Her Majesty – Her Majesty had to get down for her.

“I suddenly thought ‘Oh my gosh, I made Her Majesty bend down to stroke her rather than she sit up for Her Majesty’.

Queen Camilla meeting dog handler Mark Mills and his dog Flo as she arrives for her visit on day 10 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon
Camilla leans down to pat Flo, part of the security team at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I’m just pleased (Flo) stayed as she was. She’s very greedy this one, and can be temperamental.”

Former British number one women’s tennis player Johanna Konta also met the Queen at Wimbledon.

Konta, who is now retired, told Camilla she had been awake throughout the night with her 10-month-old baby and explained she had had to get dressed in the dark on Wednesday morning.

The Queen asked if she was playing in the tournament and Konta said she would be part of a ladies’ invitation doubles game.

Camilla also met Teresa Harris, founder of the Learn To Love To Read literacy charity that is supported by the Wimbledon Foundation.

The Queen was wearing a white dress with black trim by Fiona Clare, with the colour a nod to traditional tennis whites.