Met Office: Gale-force gusts could hit parts of England and Wales on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met Office: Gale-force gusts could hit parts of England and Wales on Friday

By Press Association
The strongest winds are excepted in coastal regions of southern Wales, Cornwall and Devon, forecasters say (PA)
The strongest winds are excepted in coastal regions of southern Wales, Cornwall and Devon, forecasters say (PA)

Gale-force gusts could hit parts of England and Wales on Friday, with showers possible during this weekend’s Wimbledon finals.

After a rainy working week, a change in the jet stream – which is a core of winds high up above the Earth’s surface – could spell a wet and windy Friday and weekend for many, the Met Office has warned.

The strongest winds are excepted in coastal regions of southern Wales, Cornwall and Devon and in higher grounds in these areas, such as Dartmoor, Exmoor and the Brecon Beacons.

No weather warnings have been issued at present but the forecaster has advised people to check for updates.

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon told the PA news agency: “The key bit really is the winds, it is going to feel notably unsettled and windy as we go through Friday, for a summer period.

“It’s not necessarily unusual, we do get unsettled spells but because of the nature of what’s going on at this time of year it can have its impact, so obviously we’ve got trees in full leaf, we’ve got some schools are starting to break up so we’ve got people on holiday.

“When we start seeing stronger winds in coastal regions like Devon and Cornwall and people are visiting on holiday and if they’re planning on getting in the sea, they’re just things to be aware of like that, if there are people camping, etc.

“It’s just different considerations when we see windy spells at this time of year.”

He said there would be “showers pretty widely across the whole of the UK” on Wednesday afternoon, with a possible high of 24C in south-east England.

Thursday is set to be another “showery day” but with rain less widespread than on Wednesday afternoon, and “temperatures getting up to 24C as a high”, Mr Claydon said.

He added: “The real change comes through Thursday night and into Friday, we see an area of low pressure approaching from the south-west bringing some very wet and windy weather, initially to the south-west of the UK in the early hours of Friday and then that spreads north-eastwards across the UK through the day on Friday.

“In terms of wind, the strongest of winds are expected in south-western parts, so coastal regions of southern Wales, Cornwall, Devon and also the higher ground in these regions as well so Dartmoor, Exmoor, the Brecon Beacons, they’re the areas where we are likely to see the strongest of winds where we could see gale-force gusts.”

He said “pretty much everywhere will see rain at some juncture through the day on Friday”, when highs of 23C are expected in south-east England.

He added: “In terms of accumulations, we could see 24-hour totals in the region of 30-50mm, particularly in western parts of the UK, accumulating over 24 hours. So, a pretty unsettled day through Friday and also Saturday.”

Mr Claydon said Sunday will also be “breezy” with “showers quite widely still across the UK”.

Showers could also affect the Wimbledon tennis tournament in south-west London as semi-finals and finals take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Mr Claydon added: “Through Friday to start with, that rain is pushing eastwards through the day so, dry in the morning but that rain moving in by the time we get to the middle of the afternoon.

“It will dry out for a little period overnight before the showers then reinvigorate through the day on Saturday.

“It’s started to move more into showers by that period so it won’t necessarily be hitting everywhere throughout the day, it will be on and off.”

On Sunday, he said “there are still showers around in the South East but less so and they won’t be as heavy” with “brightness potentially poking through”.