Home News UK & World

Boy, 15, denies stabbing teacher in school corridor

By Press Association
Emergency services at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)
A teenager has appeared in court and denied stabbing a teacher in a school corridor.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared before Gloucestershire Youth Court in Cheltenham and pleaded not guilty to the attempted wounding with intent of Jamie Sansom.

But he admitted a charge of the possession of a bladed article.

The youth spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and enter his pleas.

His parents were sat in the back of the court for the hearing.

Sadie Waits, prosecuting, asked for the case to be sent to the crown court due to the seriousness of the allegations.

“This is quite likely to be quite a complex matter,” she said.

“The situation is a little unusual in the way the offence has been carried out.”

District Judge Nicholas Wattam rejected the application and said the case would remain in the youth court at this stage.

A further hearing would take place on July 21 where a trial date was likely to be fixed.

The judge also rejected a bail application on behalf of the defendant and remanded him into secure accommodation.

Addressing the defendant, he said: “You will be back in court on July 21 and the court will consider this case again.”

Mr Sansom suffered a single stab wound during an alleged incident at Tewkesbury Academy in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on July 10.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution” following the incident.

Mr Sansom, who has taught maths at the school since 2017, was discharged from hospital on Monday evening and said he is “recovering well” and hopes to be back in the classroom before the summer break.