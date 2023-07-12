Finland’s new finance minister apologises for racist comments in 2008 blog post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finland’s new finance minister apologises for racist comments in 2008 blog post

By Press Association
Minister of finance Riikka Purra has apologised for comments made in 2008(Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/AP)
The finance minister in Finland’s new four-party governing coalition has apologised for racist comments made in a blog post 15 years ago.

The 2008 writings of Riikka Purra, the leader of the populist, anti-immigration Finns Party, resurfaced on Twitter and other social media platforms after she assumed her Cabinet post in late June.

Ms Purra also serves as deputy prime minister in the new centre-right government.

The post in question was shared on a site frequented by supporters of right-wing and anti-immigration policies and included racial and anti-immigrant slurs, as well as threats of violence against migrants.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo
Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says the government has a zero tolerance towards ‘all forms of racism and extremism’ (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/AP)

During a joint news conference with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Ms Purra said “there is nothing to defend about the comments I wrote 15 years ago as a private person on a forum of like-minded people”.

She said: “I would no longer write like that, and I don’t do it either. My apology is completely genuine.”

Mr Orpo is the leader of the conservative National Coalition Party, which won the most votes in Finland’s April 2 general election.

The Finns Party was the runner-up.

The prime minister expressed confidence in Ms Purra and said he had no doubts about her commitment to the coalition government’s common vision for the country.

Mr Orpo said: “The government has zero tolerance when it comes to all forms of racism and extremism.

“We do not accept any form of discrimination, and all this has been laid down in the government program.”

The Cabinet sworn in last month, which political analysts have described as Finland’s most conservative since the Second World War, has faced other turbulence during its short time in office.

Finns Party member Vilhelm Junnila resigned as economic affairs minister 10 days into the job after he received criticism for a speech he gave in connection with a far-right memorial in the western city of Turku in 2019.

Finnish president Sauli Niinisto observed that “the government would do well to clearly adopt zero tolerance for racism”.

He added: “If the government can do that, we will also send a good signal outwards to the rest of the world.

“We must remember that racism and possible problems with immigration are two completely separate things.”

Along with Mr Orpo’s NCP and the Finns Party, the governing coalition includes the Christian Democrats and the Swedish People’s Party of Finland.

Together, the four parties hold 108 of the 200 in the Nordic nation’s parliament, or Eduskunta.