Mason Mount makes debut as Man Utd begin pre-season with win over Leeds

By Press Association
Mason Mount made his Manchester United debut against Leeds in Oslo (John Walton/PA)
Mason Mount made his Manchester United debut as Erik ten Hag’s side began their pre-season schedule with a 2-0 win against Leeds in Oslo.

The 24-year-old, who made a £55million move from Chelsea last month, played the first 45 minutes and impressed in flashes during a quiet first period.

Ten Hag’s starting XI was a combination of youth and experience, with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho joined by young prospects such as Kobbie Mainoo and Omari Forson.

Tributes were paid before kick off to former Scotland, Manchester United and Leeds defender Gordon McQueen, who died aged 70 last month following his battle with dementia.

Mount created a big opening in the 10th minute, passing in behind for Amad Diallo to tee up Hannibal Mejbri but the Tunisian was denied by a smart save from Leeds goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson.

Moments later the England midfielder was involved again, winning the ball back before attempting a delicate chip over Klaesson from 25 yards which landed on the roof of the net.

“I am sure he will contribute to the success of Manchester United because he is a quality player,” Ten Hag told MUTV before kick-off.

“In midfield you have to attack but you also have to defend. He will bring dynamic into our game. We need more dynamic in that midfield department.”

Daniel Farke took charge of his first game as manager of Leeds, who are preparing for life back in the Championship following relegation last season.

The breakthrough came on 67 minutes as 18-year-old Norwegian Isak Hansen-Aaroen played in Frenchman Noam Emeran who slid it past Dani van den Heuvel.

Emeran then turned provider for Joe Hugill to seal the win 10 minutes from time.

The Red Devils’ pre-season continues with a clash against Lyon in Edinburgh next Wednesday before they head to the USA for matches against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.