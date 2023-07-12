King attends launch of project aimed at tackling food insecurity and waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King attends launch of project aimed at tackling food insecurity and waste

By Press Association
The King during a reception at Clarence House, London, to celebrate four decades of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King has attended the launch of a project aimed at supporting the nation during the cost-of-living crisis by redistributing food destined for landfill.

Charles heard about the Coronation Food Project when he welcomed charities to Clarence House who are among those to have benefited from more than £70 million of financial support from the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) since it was established 40 years ago.

Sir Ian Cheshire, the fund’s chair of trustees, told the guests gathered in the garden of the royal residence about the new initiative to tackle food insecurity and waste.

The King and Sir Ian Cheshire during a reception at Clarence House, London, to celebrate four decades of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund
He said: “We are announcing today the start of the Coronation Food Project… it’s going to be I think a significant initiative around the country.”

Working with farmers, supermarkets and food redistribution charities, the initiative aims to ensure edible surplus food and waste produce, normally thrown away, goes to charities supporting those in need or is reused.

During the past four decades the PWCF has supported a range of good causes across six interconnected themes: environment, countryside, social inclusion, health and wellbeing, heritage and conservation and education.

Among the guests was Shaninga Marasha, founder and chief executive of the Bigkid Foundation youth charity, which works in eight London boroughs.

The King shakes hands with members of the Big Kid project during a reception at Clarence House, London, to celebrate four decades of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund
Bigkid, based in Brixton, south London, was recently awarded a grant by the fund to help in its efforts to end social exclusion and youth violence.

Mr Marasha said: “The funding is so important and comes at a time when there are ever-growing needs for young people in our communities; whether it is the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, lasting effects of the Covid pandemic on education or mental and physical wellbeing.”

Charles also chatted to Gill Perkins, chief executive of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, another recipient of financial support from the fund, who had a stand outlining her organisation’s work and showed the King a fluffy toy bee.

The King is presented with a stuffed toy bumblebee by Gill Perkins (right) CEO of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and Rosalind Shaw (centre) Project Officer at the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, during a reception at Clarence House, London, to celebrate four decades of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund
The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund receives most of its income from the Waitrose Duchy Organic brand, established by Charles in 1992 when he was the Prince of Wales, with more than £40 million raised through the sales of the products.

Before the end of the event Charles cut a birthday cake made by Waitrose, marking the fund’s 40th anniversary, after he chatted to senior staff from the upmarket supermarket.

The King cuts a cake to celebrate four decades of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund, with Waitrose senior chef Will Torrent, during a reception at Clarence House
James Bailey, Waitrose’s executive director, said: “The very first Duchy Organic oaten biscuits were made from wheats and oats organically grown on the Highgrove Estate some 30 years ago – what was set in motion after that is an incredible story of food and farming, underpinned by the brand values of good food, good farming and good causes.

“His Majesty was then, and remains, pivotal in encouraging farming with nature and we are thrilled to be part of the amazing work through our Waitrose Duchy Organic range.”