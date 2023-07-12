Above-the-elbow amputee ‘moves individual fingers in bionic limb in world first’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Above-the-elbow amputee ‘moves individual fingers in bionic limb in world first’

By Press Association
Tonney wearing a prosthetic arm directly attached to the skeleton and neuromuscular system, which after surgical reconstruction of his residual limb, allows him to control individual fingers of a bionic hand (Anna-Lena Lundqvist/Chalmers University of Technology)
A man who lost his left arm in a work accident is now able to control each finger of his bionic hand with his mind, using breakthrough technology developed by researchers in Sweden.

Tonney, 54, who declined to give his last name, can perform everyday tasks such as using a screwdriver, pouring water into a glass, and grasping objects.

The amputee from Sweden underwent surgical modifications in the residual limb to allow his arm muscles to manipulate the prosthetic hand.

The researchers said this is the first time a person with above-the-elbow amputation has been able to “control each and every finger of a bionic hand”.

Professor Max Ortiz Catalan, founding director of the Centre for Bionics and Pain Research in Sweden – who led the research, said that, until now, this technology has only been demonstrated in amputations below the elbow “where there are many muscles in the forearm that control the fingers”.

Prof Ortiz Catalan and his team used electrode sensors and a titanium bone implant to connect Tonney’s arm to the prosthetic.

The researchers said that compared to traditional limb attachments that cause discomfort and can be mechanically unstable, their titanium implant is comfortable and “strongly anchored” to the residual bone.

In an amputated limb, signals from remaining nerves can be too faint to be picked up by the electrodes, so the team reconfigured these nerves to new targets in the existing muscles to “amplify” the signals.

Prof Max Ortiz-Catalan, left, and his colleague Jan Zbinden, right, doctoral student at CBPR, with Tonney
Prof Max Ortiz-Catalan, left, and his colleague Jan Zbinden, right, doctoral student at CBPR, with Tonney (Anna-Lena Lundqvist/Chalmers University of Technology)

Machine learning algorithms are used to translate the wearer’s intentions into movement of the prosthetic, enabling Tonney to move his bionic hand using his mind.

Prof Ortiz Catalan said: “We combined surgical and engineering approaches to solve this problem.

“We basically re-distributed the motor neural signals to different types of muscle targets, all acting as biological amplifiers.”

The team said Tonney has been using his bionic arm in his daily life for more than three years.

Prof Ortiz Catalan said: “Another important feature of our work is that our patients can actually use their prosthesis out of the lab and in the real world.

“Our patient uses the implanted electrodes to control his prosthetic hand in daily life because our unique neuromusculoskeletal interface that gives them that freedom.”

As part of the next steps, the researchers aim to improve the control of the bionic hand.

Prof Ortiz Catalan said: “We are also working to provide sensory feedback (feeling) to complement and potentially improve the control.”

Their work is published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.