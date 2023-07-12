Hidden details of ancient Egyptian paintings revealed by chemical imaging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hidden details of ancient Egyptian paintings revealed by chemical imaging

By Press Association
The secrets of Egyptian painters have been revealed by chemistry (LAMS-MAFTO/CNRS)
Portable technology can reveal hidden details in ancient Egyptian paintings, research suggests.

An international team of scientists has uncovered the alterations made to two ancient Egyptian paintings (dating to approximately 1,400 and 1,200 BCE, respectively) in details invisible to the naked eye.

The language of ancient Egypt has no known word for ‘art’, and the civilisation is often perceived as having been extremely formal in its creative expression.

This is also true of the works completed by the painters of its funerary chapels.

However, the new study reveals one painting in which the headdress, necklace, and sceptre in the image of Ramesses II were substantially reworked.

And in a scene of adoration depicted in Menna’s tomb, the position and colour of an arm were modified.

The pigments used to represent skin colour differ from those first applied, resulting in subtle changes whose purpose still remains uncertain.

The findings suggest these painters, or draughtsmen-scribes – at the request of the individuals who commissioned their works, or at the initiative of the artists themselves as their own vision of the works changed – could add their personal touches to conventional motifs.

While most studies of Egyptian artwork take place in museums or laboratories, in this study researchers used portable devices to perform chemical imaging on paintings in their original context.

This allowed for analysis of paint composition and layering and for the identification of alterations made to ancient paintings.

Both of the paintings analysed in detail were located in tomb chapels in the Theban Necropolis near the river Nile, dating to the Ramesside period.

On the first painting, researchers were able to identify alterations made to the position of a figure’s arm, though the reason for this relatively small change is uncertain.

While on the second painting, the researchers uncovered numerous adjustments to the crown and other royal items depicted on a portrait of Ramesses II.

It is suggested that these changes most likely relate to some change in symbolic meaning over time.

Such alterations to paintings are thought to be rare among such art, but the researchers suggest that these discoveries call for further investigation.

Many uncertainties remain about the reasoning and the timing behind the alterations observed, some of which might be resolved by future analysis.

The study authors said: “These discoveries clearly call for a systematised and closer inspection of paintings in Egypt using physicochemical characterisation.”

The research, published in the Plos One journal, was conducted by Philippe Martinez of Sorbonne University and scientists from the Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS), and Universite Grenoble Alpes.