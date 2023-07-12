Boris Johnson’s Covid WhatsApps from old phone still not handed to inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boris Johnson’s Covid WhatsApps from old phone still not handed to inquiry

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson’s early pandemic WhatsApps have not yet been handed to the inquiry (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson’s early pandemic WhatsApps have not yet been handed to the inquiry (Victoria Jones/PA)

WhatsApp messages on Boris Johnson’s old mobile phone have still not been handed over to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Downing Street on Monday said “all requisite material” had been given to the inquiry after the Government lost its bid to prevent their release.

The Cabinet Office had until 4pm on Monday to comply with a High Court ruling to hand over Mr Johnson’s unredacted notebooks, WhatsApp messages and diaries from his time in Downing Street.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett had demanded the documents relating to Boris Johnson’s time in No 10 (James Manning/PA)

But the PA news agency understands that the former prime minister’s old phone, which contains correspondence from pre-May 2021, is still in his possession.

Government officials continue to help him to try to securely retrieve the messages on the device, it is understood.

He was advised to stop using the phone and not access it again on security grounds while serving as Britain’s leader in May 2021, after it emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

The device he used during crucial periods of the coronavirus pandemic likely contains messages relating to the ordering of three lockdowns in 2020.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “In-line with the process set out by the Court, the Cabinet Office has provided all of the requested material to the Inquiry.”

The Government handed over the rest of the documents after losing a legal challenge.

Boris Johnson making a speech
The former prime minister is said to still have his old device in his possession (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It had fought the request from inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett to release them, arguing it should not have to hand over material that is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

But the Cabinet Office’s argument was last week dismissed by Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham, who said the fact an order for material would produce “some irrelevant documents” did not “invalidate” it or mean it “cannot be lawfully exercised”.

They said Lady Hallett should be able to examine the documents and if she agrees they are “obviously irrelevant” to her inquiry, she will return them.

Mr Johnson told Lady Hallett last month that he would “like to” pass messages that are on the old phone to the inquiry.

He was believed to have written to the Cabinet Office at the time to ask whether security and technical support could be given to help access its contents without compromising security.

Mr Johnson’s team has been contacted for comment.