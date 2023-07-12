Street artist creates limited edition print in aid of the Big Issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Street artist creates limited edition print in aid of the Big Issue

By Press Association
Street artist My Dog Sighs is guest editing an art-focused edition of the Big Issue (Alamy/PA)
Street artist My Dog Sighs is guest editing an art-focused edition of the Big Issue (Alamy/PA)

A renowned street artist has created a limited edition print to help raise money for the Big Issue.

My Dog Sighs is also guest editing a special art-focused edition of the magazine.

An exhibition of the artist’s work opens on Thursday at London’s Jealous Gallery.

My Dog Sighs said: “When the Big issue approached me to guest edit this special art edition, I instantly saw the parallels with my creative endeavours and their ethos of helping those struggling and lost to work themselves to a position where they can find themselves and their place/purpose.

“As I delved deeper, choosing features for the magazine, I discovered other artists, creative thinkers, explorers, musicians and projects that are re-imagining the lost and turning it into something of value and purpose.

“Alongside the print, I’m proud to be showing a new body of work inspired by my collaboration with the Big Issue.”

Russell Blackman, managing director of the Big Issue, said: “Every year we invite stars of the art world to take over an edition of the Big Issue. They bring a wholly different perspective.

“We are so excited to be collaborating with My Dog Sighs, the special art edition is a brilliant one this year.”

The limited edition print features one of My Dog Sighs’ iconic glassy reflective eyes, reflecting narratives under the theme of being lost.