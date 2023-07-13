What the papers say – July 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – July 13

By Press Association
One story dominates the nation’s papers (PA)
One story dominates the nation's papers (PA)

Newsreader Huw Edwards leads Thursday’s papers as his wife revealed he is the BBC presenter embroiled in a scandal over paying a teenager for pictures.

The story leads almost all of the national titles with the Daily Mirror reporting the 61-year-old is in hospital.

The i follows a similar line as it says his wife Vicky Flind revealed the star is receiving mental health care, while Metro says simply: “It is Huw Edwards”.

Several of the newspapers opt for the same picture of the couple, the Daily Mail saying Ms Flind named her husband just after police had confirmed no crime had been committed, saying he has “serious mental health issues”.

The couple are pictured on the front of the Daily Express, which says Mr Edwards is “deeply sorry”.

The same picture is used in The Times, which says Mr Edwards is the “BBC star in eye of storm”, and the Daily Star, as both reference warnings of temperatures reaching 48C across parts of Europe in the next week.

The Daily Telegraph echoes the reveal of the presenter’s name and his “serious mental health issues”, while also reporting on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the Nato summit in Vilnius.

Mr Zelensky also features on the front of The Guardian, which leads on the naming of Huw Edwards with his wife saying he intends to respond to the allegations about him “once well enough”.

The Financial Times is the only title not to lead on the BBC story, relegating it down page as it focuses on a large drop in US inflation.