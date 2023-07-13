Buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight

By Press Association
A damaged apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine (Jae C Hong/AP)
A damaged apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine (Jae C Hong/AP)

Russian forces targeted Kyiv with a barrage of self-exploding Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Thursday morning, according to the Kyiv City Administration.

Explosions were heard in different parts of the city, and debris from intercepted drones fell on four districts of the Ukrainian capital, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Buildings were damaged and two people were admitted to hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Earlier, the municipal authority wrote on Telegram that debris fell on five districts.

A resident surveys her neighbour’s apartment damaged in Russia’s air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine
A resident surveys her neighbour’s apartment damaged in Russia’s air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Jae C Hong/AP)

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired a total of 20 drones, mostly at the Kyiv region, and that all 20 were shot down.

The Ukrainian military also intercepted two cruise missiles.

The statement also reported that one ballistic missile was not intercepted, although it did not explain what damage the missile caused.

The government of the region of Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine reported that a cruise missile was intercepted over the region, and reported no casualties.

“We appreciate the meticulous work of Ukraine’s air defence forces,” the regional administration wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a 16-storey building, as well as in a non-residential building, according to the Interior Ministry.

Debris also “damaged the facade” of a 25-storey apartment building, the ministry wrote.

Residents stand outside an apartment building damaged in Russia’s air attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine
Residents outside an apartment building damaged in Russia’s air attacks in Kyiv (Jae C Hong/AP)

Volodymyr Motus, a 22-year-old resident of the 25-storey building, carefully picked his way across the floor of a destroyed apartment, his footsteps accompanied by the sound of shattered glass.

The mangled furniture was coated in a thick layer of dust.

“I was in my apartment and suddenly I heard a boom, that’s all. Then the alarm went off and I went down to the shelter.”

He said that some people were injured, but they were all alive.