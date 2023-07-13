China exports slumped in June from year earlier as global demand weakened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China exports slumped in June from year earlier as global demand weakened

By Press Association
The Yangshan container port in Shanghai, China (Chinatopix via AP)
China’s exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation, even as Chinese leaders struggled to keep a post-Covid recovery from faltering.

Customs data released on Thursday showed imports slid 6.8% to 214.7 billion dollars (£165.1 billion).

Exports edged up slightly from the month before, totalling 285.3 billion dollars (£219.5 billion).

The trade surplus was 70.6 billion dollars (£54.3 billion), rising from 65.8 billion dollars (£50.6 billion) in May.

Driverless trucks move shipping containers at a port in Tianjin, China
Trade weakness adds to downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy.

Global consumer demand has weakened after the US Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to bring inflation down from near multi-decade highs by reining in business and consumer activity.

In January-June, China’s total trade including imports and exports fell nearly 5% from a year earlier.

Exports slipped 3.2% and imports declined 6.7% as prices of commodities such as oil fell and demand inside China also faltered.

Exports to the United States tumbled 23.7% from a year earlier to 42.7 billion dollars (£32.8 billion), a six-month low, while imports of American goods sank 4.1% to 14 billion dollars (£10.8 billion).

China’s politically volatile trade surplus with the United States narrowed by 30.6% to 28.7 billion dollars (£22 billion).

Trade has also been dampened by tension with Washington and restrictions on access to US processor chips and other technology in a feud with Beijing over security and Chinese industrial policy.

Chinese factories assemble most of the world’s smartphones and other electronics.

New vehicles for export in a dockyard in Yantai in east China’s Shandong province
New vehicles for export in a dockyard in Yantai in east China’s Shandong province (Chinatopix Via AP)

“With the global downturn in goods demand continuing to weigh on exports, we think exports will decline further for now before bottoming out toward the end of the year,” Zichun Huang of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

“But the good news is that the worst of the decline in foreign demand is probably already behind us.”

The ruling Communist Party set this year’s official economic growth target at “around 5%”, up from last year’s 3% expansion, which was the second-weakest since the 1970s.

Some economists raised their growth forecasts to closer to 6% following unexpectedly strong trade figures in March.

In April, the government announced steps to support struggling exporters, including by making more trade finance available and encouraging cross-border e-commerce.

A five-month campaign launched in late April is also meant to increase trade by improving logistics and cutting costs for exporters in 17 cities including Beijing and Shanghai.