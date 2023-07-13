Corgis not impressed by my Wimbledon TV recuperation, says Duchess of York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corgis not impressed by my Wimbledon TV recuperation, says Duchess of York

By Press Association
Sarah, Duchess of York, recently had a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer (Ian West/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York, recently had a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer (Ian West/PA)

Sarah, Duchess of York, has revealed that the late Queen’s corgis were unimpressed when was unable to take them for walks following her breast cancer operation.

The duchess underwent an eight-hour single mastectomy about three weeks ago after a routine mammogram revealed she had an early form of the disease.

She said she has been recuperating this week by watching the tennis at Wimbledon from home.

After the Queen died, Sarah adopted her two corgis, Muick and Sandy, taking her total number of dogs to seven.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Duke of York talks to members of the royal household as they hold the late Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy (Peter Nicholls/PA)

“They’re corgis – they’re used to people coming in and taking them for walks. So they look at me going ‘And your point is what? You’ve got your feet up, watching Wimbledon’…” she said in the latest episode of her Tea Talks podcast.

“I did hear today that I’m allowed to do more walking so they might be happy with me now.”

She revealed: “Having seven dogs, they don’t understand that perhaps I’m not as mobile as I was. So they’re going ‘Hello. Come on. It’s all about me’.”

The duchess also talked about her ex-husband the Duke of York’s grief for his mother and father, the late Queen and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and how he is “lonely” without them.

She said that on Wednesday the pair took the dogs to where the Queen would have walked them at Windsor – a woodland walk made especially for the monarch – at this time of year before she left for her annual break at Balmoral.

“It was very moving actually. At one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees and I asked him if he was all right without his mum and dad.

“He said it’s lonely. He thinks about it a lot.”

Sarah said the late Queen would have “absolutely” supported her following her breast cancer diagnosis.

“She was more my mother than my own mother. She went through all her trials and the show went on, even on the day before she died,” she said.

The duchess said she is grateful for her mastectomy operation.

“It’s with me every day and I’m really grateful because it keeps reminding me to do what I wish to do.”

She added: “Every time, I think to myself ‘Oh my goodness, this is kind of wonderful. Soon I might be able to wear a dress without a bra’. That’s a first.”