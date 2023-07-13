Microsoft faces fresh US appeal after court allows takeover of video game maker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Microsoft faces fresh US appeal after court allows takeover of video game maker

By Press Association
The takeover of the maker of Call Of Duty, World Of Warcraft and Candy Crush would be one of the biggest ever in the technology industry (Tim Ireland/PA)
The takeover of the maker of Call Of Duty, World Of Warcraft and Candy Crush would be one of the biggest ever in the technology industry (Tim Ireland/PA)

The US’s consumer protection watchdog is appealing against a decision to allow Microsoft to acquire video game maker Activision Blizzard.

The 69 billion US dollar (£53 billion) deal has come under fire from regulators in the US and the UK over concerns it will give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the market and affect gamers.

The takeover of the maker of Call Of Duty, World Of Warcraft and Candy Crush would be one of the biggest ever in the technology industry.

Earlier this week, US district judge Jacqueline Scott Corley rejected a request from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the high-profile acquisition, giving it the green light to go ahead.

She said the FTC has not shown it is likely to prevail if it took the case to trial.

It also prompted a change of heart from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which said it was open to proposals about how the deal could be amended, having previously moved to block it altogether.

But the FTC has filed an appeal against the ruling made by Judge Corley.

Its arguments for appealing against the decision are due to be outlined at a later date.

The president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, said the tech giant does not want any more delays to the takeover.

He said in a statement: “The District Court’s ruling makes crystal clear that this acquisition is good for both competition and consumers.

“We’re disappointed that the FTC is continuing to pursue what has become a demonstrably weak case, and we will oppose further efforts to delay the ability to move forward.”

The chief communications officer of Activision Blizzard, Lulu Cheng Meservey, said in a tweet following the appeal: “The facts haven’t changed. We’re confident the US will remain among the 39 countries where the merger can close.

Activision Blizzard's headquarters in Santa Monica, California
Activision Blizzard’s headquarters in Santa Monica, California (Alamy/PA)

“We look forward to demonstrating the strength of our case in court – again.”

The merger has been criticised by regulators on the grounds that it will stifle competition in the fast-growing cloud gaming market, where video games are played using remote servers and have no need for downloads.

The CMA claimed that Microsoft, which owns Xbox, already accounts for between 60% and 70% of cloud gaming services.

Merging the two companies could therefore give Microsoft an unfair advantage and undermine new and innovative competitors, it argued.

Nevertheless, the CMA said on Tuesday it was willing to engage with the business on the grounds that it thinks of ways to modify the deal.

It meant that a legal battle in the UK, due to commence in court later this month, has been halted.