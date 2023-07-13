Two UK ticket-holders come forward for share of £62m EuroMillions jackpot By Press Association July 13 2023, 12.15pm Share Two UK ticket-holders come forward for share of £62m EuroMillions jackpot Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4554649/two-uk-ticket-holders-come-forward-for-share-of-62-million-euromillions-jackpot/ Copy Link The two winners will split a jackpot of £62 million (Yui Mok/PA) Two UK ticket-holders have come forward for a share of the £62 million EuroMillions jackpot in Tuesday’s draw. Camelot said if validated, the pair will pick up just over £31.1 million each. They are the fourth and fifth EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK this year, with the biggest ticket holder bagging £111 million in June. The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 02, 11, 28, 42, 48 – while the Lucky Star numbers were 04, 09. Andy Carter of The National Lottery, said, “It is wonderful news that both the lucky ticket-holders have claimed their incredible jackpot prize. “We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holders through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”