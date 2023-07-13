Tourists warned as Cerberus heatwave hits parts of Europe and North Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourists warned as Cerberus heatwave hits parts of Europe and North Africa

By Press Association
A youth jumps into the sea on a breakwater in Barcelona (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Tourists have been warned to take care in the extreme heat after a man died as temperatures topped 40C across parts of southern Europe and north-west Africa.

The Cerberus heatwave, named by the Italian Meteorological Society after the three-headed monster that features in Dante’s inferno, has taken hold across many popular British family holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean.

A 44-year-old man, who  was painting a zebra crossing on Tuesday in 40C heat in the northern town of Lodi, lost consciousness and later died in hospital, local media reported.

Italy Weather
People cool off on the banks of the Ticino river in Bereguardo, near Milan, Italy (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

An Abta spokesman said: “High temperatures around our favourite holiday hotspots are not uncommon at this time of year and it is always important that you take sensible precautions, particularly making sure that you and your family drink plenty of bottled water as it is extremely easy to become dehydrated, and always use plenty of high factor sun cream.

“Follow the example of local people and leave the beach at midday and early afternoon when the sun is at its most powerful, to have a long, leisurely alfresco lunch in the shade.

“Holidaymakers have the option of cooling off in the pool or sea and don’t forget to put on the air conditioning or turn on the fan at night to ensure you have a cool, restful sleep.”

Rebekah Sherwin, an expert meteorologist from the Met Office’s global forecasting team, said the “heatwave conditions already occurring across much of southern Europe, northwest Africa and the Middle East are expected to continue through the coming week”.

She added: “Peak temperatures, which are around 10 to 15C higher than average, could reach the mid-40s degrees Celsius in parts of southern Europe and up to 50°C in parts of North Africa.

“Higher than average temperatures are also likely at times further north across Europe, but these will be shorter lived and less impactful.”

Spain Heat
People cool off at a beach in Barcelona as temperatures top 40C (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The high temperatures are being driven by an established high pressure system that is sat across the region, allowing temperatures to build day by day.

Ms Sherwin said that “unusually high” sea surface temperatures are also occurring across the region, with many parts of the Mediterranean seeing surface temperatures as high as 25 to 28C.

She added: “This will exacerbate the effects of the heat over surrounding land areas, as even in coastal regions overnight temperatures are unlikely to drop much below the mid-20s Celsius.

“The southern shift of the jet stream that has pushed the high pressure southwards across this region has also led to low pressure systems being directed into the UK, bringing more unsettled and cooler weather here than we experienced in June when the jet stream was at a more northerly latitude.”

Spain has been sweltering in the unrelenting heatwave and 45C was reached on Monday in the village of Loja, near Granada, at the start of the high temperatures.

Temperatures are also starting to rise in Greece, where up to 44C has been forecast in some parts of the country in the coming days.

Officials banned access to nature reserves and forests to reduce the risk of wildfires, while authorities were opening air-conditioned areas in public buildings for people to shelter from the heat.

Greece’s agriculture ministry issued restrictions on the transportation, and working hours, of animals such as horses and donkeys offering rides in tourist areas during the heatwave.

Working animals will not be allowed to work between noon and 5pm on days where temperatures are between 35C and 39C in the shade, while they will not be allowed to work at any time of the day when temperatures exceed that range.