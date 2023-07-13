Disney extends CEO Bob Iger’s contract for two more years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Disney extends CEO Bob Iger’s contract for two more years

By Press Association
Bob Iger made one of his priorities reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Bob Iger made one of his priorities reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Bob Iger will remain as chief executive of The Walt Disney Company through to the end of 2026, agreeing to a two-year contract extension that will give the entertainment and theme park company some breathing room to find his successor.

Shares climbed before the market opened on Thursday.

Mr Iger rejoined Disney as chief executive in November, taking over control of the company from Bob Chapek.

He had previously served as chief executive and chairman from 2005 to 2020 and then as executive chairman and chairman through 2021.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (John Raoux/AP)

Mr Chapek’s short tenure was met by much criticism, particularly from Disney park loyalists who openly criticised Mr Chapek on social media.

The perception among many fans was that Mr Chapek had a “business first, customer last” mentality.

Mr Iger wasted no time once back in the chief executive role, making one of his priorities reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards and restoring their faith in the brand.

He said in a statement: “Because I want to ensure Disney is strongly positioned when my successor takes the helm, I have agreed to the board’s request to remain CEO for an additional two years.

“The importance of the succession process cannot be overstated, and as the board continues to evaluate a highly qualified slate of internal and external candidates, I remain intensely focused on a successful transition.”

Mr Iger has attempted to protect Disney World’s theme park district from a takeover by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Disney sued Mr DeSantis in late April, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call Don’t Say Gay.

Last month lawyers for Mr DeSantis, a state agency and his appointees to a revamped board that governs Disney World asked a judge to dismiss the federal lawsuit.

Disney’s board gave Mr Iger its full support, voting unanimously to extend his contract.

“Bob has once again set Disney on the right strategic path for ongoing value creation, and to ensure the successful completion of this transformation while also allowing ample time to position a new CEO for long-term success, the board determined it is in the best interest of shareholders to extend his tenure, and he has agreed to our request to remain chief executive officer through the end of 2026,” chairman Mark Parker said in a statement.