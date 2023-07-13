Participating in genetic studies is in your genes, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Participating in genetic studies is in your genes, research suggests

By Press Association
Researchers have discovered that a person’s genes may influence whether they participate in genetic studies (David Davies/PA)
People who take part in genetic studies are genetically more likely to do so, researchers say.

The ground-breaking study equips scientists with the ability to identify and address participation bias, marking a significant challenge in genetic research.

The bias occurs when the genetic data collected is not representative of the intended study population.

Genetics is the study of how genes and traits are passed down from one generation to the next.

Stefania Benonisdottir, lead author of the study and a doctoral candidate from the Big Data Institute, said: “Currently, most genetic studies are based on genetic databases which contain large numbers of participants and a wealth of information.

“However, some people are more likely to be included in these databases than others, which can create a problem called ascertainment bias, where the genetic data collected is not representative of the intended study population.”

To study the link between genetics data and participation bias, the researchers from the University of Oxford’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science and Big Data Institute turned to the UK Biobank which contains information from half a million people.

Using the UK Biobank data, the study found there is a genetic component to how likely someone is to participate.

The researchers suggest their findings highlight that participation could be an important human trait that has been previously underappreciated.

It may also introduce a new statistical framework that could lead to more accurate analyses of genetic data.

Professor Augustine Kong, senior author from the Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science and the Big Data Institute, said: “Ascertainment bias poses a statistical challenge in genetics research, particularly in the era of big data.

“Adjustments for this bias often rely on known differences between participants and non-participants, introducing imperfections when answering questions involving variables only observed for participants, such as genotypes.

“Our study identifies detectable footprints of participation bias in the genetic data of participants, which can be exploited statistically to enhance research accuracy for both participants and non-participants alike.’

Researchers looked at the genetic data of more than 30,000 related people with white British descent from the UK Biobank.

They found that the genetic component underlying participation in the study is associated with, but distinct from, the genetic components of traits such as educational attainment and body mass index.

The genetic component of participation can be passed down through families and may affect people’s participation in many different studies over their lifetimes, the study found.

The findings are published in the Nature Genetics journal.