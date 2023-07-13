Iranian president welcomed in Zimbabwe with anti-West songs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Iranian president welcomed in Zimbabwe with anti-West songs

By Press Association
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi inspects the guard of honour at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP/PA)
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi inspects the guard of honour at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP/PA)

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was welcomed in Zimbabwe on Thursday by people singing songs criticising the West as he made his last stop on a three-nation Africa trip aimed at finding new trade alliances to soften the impact of US sanctions.

Mr Raisi was greeted at Harare’s international airport by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and dozens of supporters waving Zimbabwe and Iran flags and holding placards with Mr Raisi’s image.

Both countries are under US sanctions and Mr Raisi’s trip to Africa, which has already included stops in Kenya and Uganda, highlights Iran’s efforts to counter those heavy economic punishments.

Iran and Zimbabwe already have a joint permanent commission on political and trade relations and officials on Thursday signed 12 new memorandums of understanding, including agreements on agriculture, pharmaceuticals, telecoms, gas, energy and education.

Zimbabwe Iran
Supporters of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi hold up his picture as he arrived at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP/PA)

Iran also signed agreements with Kenya and Uganda on Wednesday.

“Our co-operation with Zimbabwe and our co-operation with the African continent, which is a continent full of potential, could help us for mutual advances,” Mr Raisi said.

Mr Raisi has recently approached other nations struggling under US sanctions, including on his first visit to Latin America last month, when he went to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

“It is critically important that we, the victims of Western sanctions, are talking to each other,” Mr Mnangagwa said. “The authors of these sanctions would not want us to talk to each other. But because we are both victims it is equally important that we show them that we are united.”

Iran has been subjected to a new bout of sanctions by the US for allegedly supplying Russia with drones that have been used to devastating effect in the war in Ukraine.

The US and European Union sanctions on Zimbabwe go back 20 years and are largely due to allegations of human rights abuses under former president Robert Mugabe. Some of those EU sanctions are being eased.

Zimbabwe Iran
President Ebrahim Raisi, left, waves while next to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP/PA)

Iran and Zimbabwe also share historical ties and Mr Mnangagwa thanked Mr
Raisi for Iran’s help in a liberation war in the 1970s that eventually led to the southern African nation breaking free of white minority rule.

“When we went to war, Iran was our friend. I am happy you have come to show solidarity,” Mr Mnangagwa said earlier in brief remarks on the tarmac at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport named after the late Zimbabwean leader Mr Mnangagwa helped oust in a coup in 2017.

At the airport, supporters sang songs criticising the West as “white masters” intent on interfering in Zimbabwe and Mr Raisi inspected an honour guard by Zimbabwe’s military.

On his visit to Uganda on Wednesday, Mr Raisi sharply criticised Western nations’ support for homosexuality and LGBTQ+ rights, calling it “one of the dirtiest things”.

He said Uganda’s recently passed anti-gay legislation and Western criticism of it was “another area of co-operation for Iran and Uganda”.

Zimbabwe also has anti-gay laws, and homosexuality and same-sex marriages are illegal.

However, Mr Mnangagwa has not attacked homosexuality, unlike his predecessor, the late Mr Mugabe, who described gays as “worse than dogs and pigs”.

The last visit by an Iranian leader to Zimbabwe was in 2010 by then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.