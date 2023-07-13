Thousands protest against Netanyahu government outside US offices in Tel Aviv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands protest against Netanyahu government outside US offices in Tel Aviv

By Press Association
A man waves Israeli and U.S. flags during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system (Maya Alleruzzo/AP/PA)
Thousands of protesters gathered outside the main US diplomatic office in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, calling on the US to condemn Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

The gathering came days after President Joe Biden called members of Mr Netanyahu’s far-right government “extreme” and said supporters of Israel’s West Bank settlements were “part of the problem”.

Mr Netanyahu’s allies, who comprise the most far-right Israeli government ever, have proposed a series of changes to the Israeli legal system aimed at weakening what they say are the excessive powers of unelected judges.

The proposed changes include giving Mr Netanyahu’s allies control over the appointment of judges and the power to overturn court decisions they do not support.

Demonstrators march with Israeli and US flags during a protest outside the US Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel (Maya Alleruzzo/AP/PA)

Protesters say the plan will destroy the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Mr Netanyahu and his allies.

Protesters, who are now in their seventh month of demonstrations, fear that Mr Netanyahu’s plans will strain Israel’s close alliance with the US.

Standing outside the US Embassy branch office, they waved American flags and LGBT+ pride flags and held up signs reading “SOS” and “Mayday!”

The overhaul has drawn concern from Mr Biden and American Jews. On Sunday, Mr Biden told CNN that Israel’s current government has some “of the most extreme members” he has ever seen and criticised their support for West Bank settlements, built on occupied lands sought by the Palestinians for a future state.

He also urged Mr Netanyahu to show “moderation” with the judicial overhaul.

Israeli hardliners rejected Mr Biden’s criticism. National security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a firebrand settler leader, said that Israel is “no longer another star in the American flag”.

Mr Biden has so far declined to invite Mr Netanyahu to the White House, normally a standard courtesy extended to Israeli leaders.

Israel’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, is set to visit Washington next week, and has been invited to address a joint session of Congress on July 19 to celebrate Israel’s 75th anniversary.

Thursday’s protest in Tel Aviv happened as others took place across the country, including at Mr Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem and his seaside villa in the town of Caesarea.

The Israeli parliament’s vote on Tuesday to move forward with a Bill that would limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers has given new momentum to the protests, which have swept the country since January.

Protesters this week blocked major highways and disrupted operations at Israel’s main airport, and more protests are planned this weekend.

Reserve military officers, business leaders, LGBT+ and other minority groups, have joined the protests.

Mr Netanyahu’s government says it wants to pass parts of the legislation by the end of the month.