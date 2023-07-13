Former verger jailed for historic sexual assaults on teenage boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Former verger jailed for historic sexual assaults on teenage boys

By Press Association
Clive McCleester pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual abuse (Met Police/PA)
Clive McCleester pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual abuse (Met Police/PA)

A former cathedral verger has been jailed for sexually assaulting two teenage boys between the 1960s and 1980s.

Clive McCleester, 77, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to 10 counts of sexual abuse, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The first victim reported being assaulted between 1969 and 1970 when McCleester was a child welfare supervisor at a boarding school in Hampshire.

A second victim said he was sexually abused by McCleester when he was a chorister at Southwark Cathedral in the 1980s.

At the time McCleester, who abused the victim at his flat, had been the head verger at the cathedral, the CPS said.

The victims came forward in 2019 and 2020 respectively. McCleester pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual abuse of two young boys between 1968 and 1987 on June 26.

Momata Matin, senior crown prosecutor from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit in London South said: “McCleester flagrantly abused his position of authority and trust within the communities he served to commit vile offences against young boys, leaving lifelong trauma.

“The abuse has clearly had a profound impact on the victims. I would like to highlight the bravery of the victims and thank them, the witnesses, and the prosecution team, for helping bring McCleester to justice.

“The first victim sadly passed away after giving police his evidence, so was unable to hear the guilty verdict. I hope his family can have a sense of peace knowing that justice has been finally served.

“Sexual offences are some of the most traumatic and complex cases to prosecute, and the CPS will bring offenders to justice where there is the evidence.”