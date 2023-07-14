What the papers say – July 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – July 14

By Press Association
What the papers say – July 14
What the papers say – July 14 (PA)

One story dominates the front pages of Friday’s newspapers with the Prime Minister’s decision to accept the recommendations of public sector pay review bodies.

Most of the papers opt to lead their front pages with Rishi Sunak’s announcements, but find contrasting ways of doing so.

The i says that one million workers will benefit from the pay rises as No 10 attempts to end strikes, while the Financial Times reports that the Prime Minister has issued a challenge to the unions.

The Times says the Prime Minister has told striking doctors to accept the “final” offer, a line echoed in The Daily Telegraph which says the doctors are “under pressure” to end their industrial action after four education unions cancelled planned disruption.

That “final” offer is the focus of The Guardian, which says it has sparked fury among health unions.

And the Daily Mirror concentrates on how the pay rise will be funded, saying it will mean “cuts pain”.

The Daily Express says the bill will be footed by “fees paid by migrants”.

The Daily Mail nails its colours to the mast, asking simply: “Will doctors now end their callous strikes?”

Other stories do make the front pages, Metro focusing on England footballer Dele Alli’s emotional interview in which he reveals treatment for an addiction to sleeping pills and the trauma of childhood sex abuse.

The Sun concentrates on Scott Mitchell finding love again with former EastEnders actress Tanya Franks, three years after the death of his wife Barbara Windsor.

And the Daily Star channels Shakespeare as it focuses on the shortage of bees due to climate change.