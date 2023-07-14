Scarecrow festival born in lockdown ‘has brought village community together’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scarecrow festival born in lockdown ‘has brought village community together’

By Press Association
The annual scarecrow festival and competition sees a host of figures pop up in the Welsh village of Llysfaen (Louise Henson/PA)
Two women from Wales, who placed scarecrows outside their homes during lockdown to “make people laugh”, have gone on to create annual scarecrow-related events to “bring the community together”.

Long-time friends Louise Henson, 56, and Lizzy Heritage, 49, originally from England, are now known as “the scarecrow ladies” in their Welsh village of Llysfaen, and over the last week, they have held their annual scarecrow festival and competition.

The tradition started during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, when Ms Heritage, Ms Henson, and their neighbours decided to place scarecrows outside their houses to “try to make people laugh”.

Since then, they have gone on to hold a series of scarecrow-related events in the village, such as the annual festival, a Halloween scare-fest, and a yearly Christmas fair, which they say has made people “proud of their village” and has become something of a tourist attraction.

A scarecrow figure of Vincent Van Gogh with a painting table next to him
“We’ve found that there are lonely people in our community, and I think we’ve managed to help them and to give them a bit of a sense of purpose,” Ms Heritage told the PA news agency.

“The feeling people have now is the feeling they had 40 or 50 years ago, where people didn’t have social media and they got out to talk to their neighbours.

“It’s actually brought the community together through laughter and giggles.

“We have people say that it actually makes them come out of the house to see the scarecrows.

“Everybody has become proud of their village.”

Scarecrow figures of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves made by the children from the local school in Llysfaen
The children at the school in Llysfaen created Snow White and the Seven Dwarves for this year’s festival (Louise Henson/PA)

After placing the scarecrows outside of their homes in October 2020, news spread via word of mouth and on social media, with Ms Henson saying: “Before we knew it, it was like the M6 down here.”

When they heard people in the village talking about the scarecrows, Ms Henson, Ms Heritage and their neighbours decided to do it again at Christmas and then again in the summer.

Scarecrow-related festivities have also appeared for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Coronation of King Charles, and Ms Henson and Ms Heritage also hold craft workshops throughout the year for local children.

The scarecrow festival this year, which runs from July 8 to 16, has seen 85 entries for the competition, some with three or four scarecrows in each scene.

Scarecrow figures of Shrek, Fiona and Donkey for the festival
Characters from the Shrek movies make up one entry (Louise Henson/PA)

The winner of the competition is gifted a box of beer from the local brewery, with about 10 tractors driving to the winner’s house to present the prize, and the children at the local school are all given rosettes and certificates for taking part.

Some of the figures from this year’s scarecrow festival include King Charles and Queen Camilla, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, Mary Poppins, Vincent van Gogh with a painting station to match, and Cledwyn’s Kiosk from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, as Gwrych Castle, home to the ITV show for two years, is close to Llysfaen.

Ms Henson and Ms Heritage explained that the money raised from the events goes back into the community, from helping their local youth club, church, and school, to providing cakes for their warm hub and community cafe.

A scarecrow figure of Cledwyn inside his kiosk from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
A scarecrow entry of Cledwyn’s Kiosk from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Louise Henson/PA)

Last year’s Halloween scare-fest, which was held at Ms Heritage’s five-acre property, saw 900 people in attendance and raised £3,000 for the village.

The event features live actors, often including Ms Heritage and Ms Henson, as well as creepy scarecrows to mark the occasion.

Ms Henson, originally from Northamptonshire, said that the events have also helped herself and Ms Heritage to integrate with the community.

A scarecrow figure of Gandalf from Lord of the Rings
A scarecrow of Gandalf from the Lord Of The Rings next to a gate (Louise Henson/PA)

“We’re very integrated in the community now, just from scarecrows, and I think we’re putting on 11 events this year.”

Ms Heritage added: “We’ve tried to diversify, really.

“And I think we’ve included every section of the community, in the cases of the young, right through to the old.

“It’s been lovely, it’s a really nice feeling that we’ve been able to do this.”