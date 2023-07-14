Hundreds gather for funeral of Nottingham attack victim

Hundreds of people have gathered to remember one of the people killed in the Nottingham attacks.

Around 600 people gathered in Taunton Minster in Taunton, Somerset, to pay tribute to Barnaby Webber, 19, who died after being attacked in Nottingham on June 13.

Among the congregation were many of his friends from Taunton School, Bishop Hull Cricket Club and the University of Nottingham.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered to remember Barnaby Webber, who was killed after being attacked in Nottingham on June 13 (Matt Keeble/PA)

Also attending were the family of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, who died alongside Mr Webber.

Both Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, 65, who also died, were also remembered at the service.

Their photographs were on display at the entrance to the church, alongside a hockey stick and ball and Nottingham Forest scarf, to remember their love of their respective sports.

Mr Webber was killed along with two other people in the attacks last month (Handout/PA)

Mr Webber’s wicker coffin was brought into the church to music by Annie Lennox, with her song Into The West.

The service was led by the Right Reverend Ruth Worsley, the Bishop of Taunton.

The minister choir sang Amazing Grace before mourners heard tributes from Mr Webber’s former teachers and friends at Taunton School and university colleagues.