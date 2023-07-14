William and Kate get the school holidays off to a flying start

The Prince and Princess of Wales treated their children to a day of jets, helicopters and historic planes as they enjoyed a family day out at an air show.

Prince George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, toured the Royal International Air Tattoo with their parents as their school holidays began in earnest.

Future king George, who celebrates his 10th birthday on July 22, sister Charlotte, aged 8, and five-year-old brother Louis have all broken up from their Lambrook School in Berkshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (Ben Birchall/PA)

William and Kate were all smiles when they arrived with their children at the air show, staged at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and was greeted by Wing Commander Will Essex.

They were greeted by grey skies that brought heavy rain but there were a few aircraft still in the skies before they arrived.

The event was a return visit for George who was taken to the show by his parents in 2016, aged three, and was pictured wearing ear defenders at the time.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis started their summer holidays at the RAF Fairford(Ben Birchall/PA)

The family’s is first stop was a huge C-17 transporter aircraft, which was used to transport the late Queen’s coffin in the days ahead of her funeral last September.

The royal children were dressed for a summer day in light casual clothing and George and Charlotte looked around at the rain-soaked concrete around the huge plane when they stepped from their car.

The Princess of Wales with Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (Ben Birchall/PA)

They shook hands with senior members of the RAF before they were ushered up the huge ramp of the transport plane with their parents.

George was given the task of partially raising the ramp and could be seen pressing the button as his father watched on.