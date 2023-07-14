William and Kate get the school holidays off to a flying start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate get the school holidays off to a flying start

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were able to see planes, jets and XYZ (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales treated their children to a day of jets, helicopters and historic planes as they enjoyed a family day out at an air show.

Prince George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, toured the Royal International Air Tattoo with their parents as their school holidays began in earnest.

Future king George, who celebrates his 10th birthday on July 22, sister Charlotte, aged 8, and five-year-old brother Louis have all broken up from their Lambrook School in Berkshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (Ben Birchall/PA)

William and Kate were all smiles when they arrived with their children at the air show, staged at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and was greeted by Wing Commander Will Essex.

They were greeted by grey skies that brought heavy rain but there were a few aircraft still in the skies before they arrived.

The event was a return visit for George who was taken to the show by his parents in 2016, aged three, and was pictured wearing ear defenders at the time.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis started their summer holidays at the RAF Fairford(Ben Birchall/PA)

The family’s is first stop was a huge C-17 transporter aircraft, which was used to transport the late Queen’s coffin in the days ahead of her funeral last September.

The royal children were dressed for a summer day in light casual clothing and George and Charlotte looked around at the rain-soaked concrete around the huge plane when they stepped from their car.

The Princess of Wales with Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (Ben Birchall/PA)

They shook hands with senior members of the RAF before they were ushered up the huge ramp of the transport plane with their parents.

George was given the task of partially raising the ramp and could be seen pressing the button as his father watched on.