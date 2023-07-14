Kate to watch ladies’ singles final at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kate to watch ladies’ singles final at Wimbledon

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales at the Wimbledon Championships on day two of the tournament (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Princess of Wales at the Wimbledon Championships on day two of the tournament (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Princess of Wales will return to Wimbledon to watch the ladies’ singles final on Saturday.

Kate will be back on Centre Court to watch Czech Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Ons Jabeur celebrates victory over Aryna Sabalenka following the ladies' singles semi-final at Wimbledon
Ons Jabeur celebrates victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the princess is a regular face at SW19.

Kate last visited Wimbledon on the tournament’s second day, when she was forced to shelter under an umbrella as showers poured down on Court 18, where she was watching British number one Katie Boulter.

In the afternoon, she took her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court where she was joined by former champion Roger Federer.

Vondrousova will have two extra supporters for the final against Jabeur, with her husband Stepan Simek abandoning cat-sitting duties to fly to London.

She told reporters: “He’s coming tomorrow with my sister. We texted the cat sitter to come to our home.”

Marketa Vondrousova celebrates victory over Elina Svitolina following the ladies' singles semi-final at Wimbledon
Marketa Vondrousova celebrates victory over Elina Svitolina in the Wimbledon semi-finals (John Walton/PA)

The Czech player, whose arms are covered in tattoos, was asked if she would get a Wimbledon tattoo if she wins the title on Wednesday.

Vondrousova said: “I have a bet with my coach. If I win a Grand Slam, he’s going to get one, so I hope I will (win).”