Jordan Henderson and Fabinho not yet subjects of bids from Saudi Arabian clubs

Speculation surrounding the future of Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho has not yet translated into actual bids for the players.

The interest in Henderson, in particular, from Al Ettifaq – managed by former team-mate Steven Gerrard – has resulted in claims the 33-year-old has already decided to accept a deal worth a reported £700,000 per week.

However, Liverpool will not allow their captain, who has two years remaining on his contract, to leave for free despite suggestions on the contrary emanating from the Middle East.

The £20million Al Hilal spent on Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 32, this summer is seen as a more realistic benchmark.

Fabinho is being linked with a move to Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad, one of four Saudi Arabian clubs owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund, who are reportedly willing to pay £40m for a player who turns 30 in October.

But it is understood so far there has been no offer for him either and with the squad due to depart for their pre-season camp in Germany on Saturday both players are expected to travel having returned to training earlier this week.

Liverpool’s midfield is undergoing a revamp this summer, with the experienced James Milner joining Brighton and the contracts of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita expiring.

They have been replaced by Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, aged 24, and 22-year-old Hungary captain Dominik Szobozslai for a combined £95m.

That may mean reduced playing time for Henderson, who has lifted every elite trophy during his captaincy of the club, but he remains an integral part of the dressing room.

Manager Jurgen Klopp described the 10-day training camp, after less-than-satisfactory preparations a year ago, as “super-important”, especially as it will provide some of the younger players like Conor Bradley, Ben Doak and Bobby Clark with the opportunity to make a step up.

“There are now not too many new players but a lot of young players for whom the door is open, who can play a different role next season,” he told the club’s website.

“We have a lot of sessions there, not a lot of spare time, I would say. Two games, one in the middle (against Karlsruher), one at the end (Greuther Furth)

The Reds are off to Germany tomorrow ✈️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 14, 2023

“So, bring it all together and train as much as somehow possible, having short ways back to the bed or to the canteen or restaurant, that’s good.”

After returning from Germany, Klopp’s squad will head out to Singapore for matches against Leicester and Bayern Munich.