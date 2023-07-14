Suspect held over Lost Girls serial killings on Long Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspect held over Lost Girls serial killings on Long Island

By Press Association
Crime laboratory officers arrive at the house where a suspect was taken into custody (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Crime laboratory officers arrive at the house where a suspect was taken into custody (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official has said.

The case has long drawn public attention after skeletal human remains were found along a New York state beach highway more than a decade ago.

The mystery attracted national headlines for years and the unsolved killings were the subject of the 2020 Netflix film Lost Girls.

The suspect was taken into custody in Massapequa late on Thursday and investigators were at a home connected to the case on Friday, the official told the Associated Press.

Neighbour Barry Auslander said the man who lived in the house commuted by train to New York City each morning, wearing a suit and tie and carrying a briefcase.

“It was weird. He looked like a businessman,” said Mr Auslander. “But his house is a dump.”

Long Island Serial Killings
A Suffolk County police officer and dog search for human remains in the Gilgo Beach area (Jim Staubitser/Newsday/AP)

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 have long stumped investigators. Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers, and several of the bodies were found near the town of Gilgo Beach.

Determining who killed them and why has vexed a series of homicide detectives through several changes in leadership in the police department.

Last year, an inter-agency taskforce was formed with investigators from the FBI as well as state and local police departments, representing a renewed commitment to investigating the killings.

The disappearance of Shannan Gilbert in 2010 triggered the hunt that exposed the larger mystery.

Ms Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot in the seafront community of Oak Beach, disappearing into the marsh.

Months later, a police officer and his dog were looking for her body in undergrowth along nearby Ocean Parkway when they happened on the remains of a different woman.

Gilgo Beach Serial Killings
Crime laboratory officers arrive at the house where a suspect was taken into custody (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Within days, three other bodies had been found within a short walk of one another.

By spring 2011, that number had climbed to 10 sets of human remains: eight women, one man and one toddler.

Some were later linked to dismembered body parts found elsewhere on Long Island, making for a puzzling crime scene that stretched from a park near the New York City limits to a resort community on Fire Island and out to far eastern Long Island.

Ms Gilbert’s body was found in December 2011, about three miles east of where the other 10 sets were discovered.

Investigators have said several times over the years it is unlikely one person killed all the victims.

News of a suspect being taken into custody comes a day after state police responded to a report of skeletal remains found in a wooded area off the Southern State Parkway in Islip.

It was not immediately clear if those remains were linked to the Gilgo Beach case.