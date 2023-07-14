Serbia halts arms exports after US sanctioned country’s spy chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Serbia halts arms exports after US sanctioned country’s spy chief

By Press Association
Serbia has suspended all arms exports for 30 days (Darko Vojinovic/AP/PA)
Serbia has suspended all arms exports for 30 days (Darko Vojinovic/AP/PA)

Serbia has suspended all arms exports for 30 days, after the US imposed sanctions on the Balkan country’s intelligence chief over alleged illegal arms deals and other criminal activities.

Defence Minister Milos Vucevic said the export ban is necessary in order to fulfil the needs of the Serbian army and boost its combat readiness amid the simmering crisis in the Balkan region.

“It does not mean Serbia is going to war or calling for war, but we are looking at all security risks and challenges,” Mr Vucevic said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic first announced the move several days ago. He cited “internal security” in Serbia as the reason for the ban while tensions simmer with neighbouring Kosovo, a former Serbian province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognise.

Serbia US Sanctions
The US said Serbian spy chief Aleksandar Vulin had been implicated in illegal activity (Darko Vojinovic/AP/PA)

Mr Vucevic said the decision will be reviewed after 30 days.

Serbia is formally seeking European Union membership, but it has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia. The US and EU officials have recently stepped up efforts to get Serbia and Kosovo to reach an agreement, fearing possible new instability in Europe while the war continues in Ukraine.

Serbia has faced accusations that it was exporting weapons to countries under international ban, or to Russia and Ukraine. Mr Vucevic denied the reports.

“They keep accusing us that we sold to one side or the other,” he said.

The US this week said the head of Serbia’s intelligence agency, Aleksandar Vulin, “has been implicated in transnational organised crime, illegal narcotics operations, and misuse of public office”.

“Vulin has maintained a mutually beneficial relationship with US-designated Serbian arms dealer Slobodan Tesic, helping ensure that Mr Tesic’s illegal arms shipments can move freely across Serbia’s borders.”

Serbia has promised to investigate US claims. The Organised Crime Prosecutor’s office said on Friday they will seek information and “concrete evidence” against Mr Vulin from the US, the state RTS television reported.

Mr Vulin, a close associated of Mr Vucic, is known for his pro-Russia stance. He was appointed spy chief for the Balkan state last year after previously serving as both the minister of defence and interior.

Last August, Mr Vulin visited Moscow, a rare visit by a European state official that reflected Belgrade’s continued ties with Moscow despite its condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Vulin then told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that “Serbia is the only state in Europe that didn’t introduce sanctions and was not part of the anti-Russian hysteria”.

Mr Vucic has said that Washington imposed sanctions because of Mr Vulin’s position on Russia, and not crime and corruption. Mr Vulin’s ousting has been among the demands of weeks-long street protests in Serbia that erupted in the wake of two mass shootings in early May.

There has been no reaction from Mr Vulin to the sanctions, while his Movement of Socialists party has described the measures against their boss as an attack on Serbia, accusing the US of “raping the truth.”

The US so far has imposed sanctions on a number of officials from the Balkans accused of corruption and seen as threatening peace and stability in the region following the wars in the 1990s, and for helping “advance Russia’s malign activities in Serbia and the region”.