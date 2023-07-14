Genetic testing could bring in ‘new age’ of diagnostics in NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Genetic testing could bring in ‘new age’ of diagnostics in NHS

By Press Association
A person’s genetic make-up accounts for half their risk of having a heart attack, according to Matthew Walls, chief executive of GENinCode (PA)
A DNA test that looks at genetics as a risk factor in developing heart disease could usher in a “new age” of diagnostics in the NHS, an expert has said.

GENinCode was founded in 2018 and develops genomic tests and algorithms that help clinicians diagnose patients more quickly and precisely.

One such product is LIPID inCode, which was developed to find more people in the UK population living with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH).

People with FH have a genetic mutation that make them more susceptible to high cholesterol alongside “traditional” risk factors such as smoking or obesity.

Their livers cannot break down “bad” cholesterol in the blood stream, leaving them with a greater chance of heart disease at a young age, as well as heart attacks and sudden cardiac death.

The test uses a sample of saliva or blood from patients to analyse six genes with sequencing technology.

Matthew Walls, chief executive of GENinCode, said looking at information from the tests allows doctors to “provide a risk assessment” on the likelihood of a patient having a heart attack.

He told the PA news agency: “That’s quite a big step change in the way that risk assessment and diagnosis of patients will be delivered moving forward.

“It’s a new age, if you like, of not only looking at if someone smokes, if they’re overweight – what we call traditional risk factors. It will look at genetics as a risk factor as well.”

GENinCode estimates that one in every 250 people in the UK has FH and said its test supports the NHS’s 10-year plan to identify at least 25% of people with FH by 2024 as part of its genomics programme.

The GENinCode LIPID inCode test kit
The LIPID inCode test kit uses a sample of saliva or blood from patients alongside genetic sequencing (GENinCode/PA)

The blueprint, also known as the Long Term Plan, was published by the Government in January 2019, outlining how a £20.5 billion budget would be spent over five years in a bid to improve outcomes for those with heart disease and stroke, as well as cancer, respiratory disease and dementia.

Last month, a report by the Health and Social Care Committee on digital transformation in the NHS identified genomic sequencing as a key factor for innovation.

Genomic testing on the NHS in England is currently delivered through the Genomic Medicine Service (GMS) via seven NHS Genomic Laboratory Hubs (GLHs).

There is also the National Genomic Test Directory, which outlines the full range of genomic testing commissioned by the NHS, including tests for 3,200 rare diseases and over 200 cancer clinical indications.

Testing for FH is included in the directory and anyone who meets the eligibility criteria can be offered this testing across England.
According to Mr Walls, the “biggest single parameter” when it comes to a person’s risk of having a heart attack or stroke is genetics.

He said: “There are many people in the population who haven’t got a strong genetic hand. If they start to smoke, you’re running the dial in the red genetically and you’re also in the red clinically with what you’re doing in your environment, such as smoking.

“The genetics of an individual accounts for half your risk of having a heart attack. That’s a big impact and it’s never been included as one of the risk factors.”

In England, the LIPID inCode test was first implemented by the NHS in July 2022 and is currently being used in primary care in Sheffield, Leeds and Newcastle.

Tests are given to patients who are at risk of high cholesterol due to external factors, in cases where doctors are concerned it could be FH.

“When we identify them really quickly, we can treat them,” Mr Walls said. “The drugs are available. What isn’t available is knowing who and where they are, and that’s why we need to find them through genetics.

“We’re trying to get to a point where we’re preventing it by trying to identify those individuals early, so they can change their lifestyle or take therapy.

“There are quite a number of ways you can reduce the chances of having a heart attack, but you need to know who those individuals are who are most at risk.”

Mr Walls said “there’s no reason why” LIPID inCode could not be rolled out across England “in the next few years”. In May, the NHS earmarked funding to accelerate the use of the test.

The test is also being used in the US, as well as in Spain, Germany and Italy.

Mr Walls added: “It’s not only us as a company, it’s us as a nation trying to make sure that we’re all fitter and healthier and finding those individuals as risk.”