Older and disabled people urged to ’embrace all the benefits’ of free bus passes

By Press Association
A Government initiative claims travelling by bus can have many benefits (Alamy/PA)
People with free bus passes are being urged to use them as figures show complimentary journeys are down by more than a third on pre-pandemic levels.

The Government has launched its Take The Bus campaign targeted at people in England aged at least 66 and disabled people eligible for a concessionary pass.

The initiative says travelling by bus can have many benefits such as staying active, visiting new places, taking up hobbies and seeing friends and family.

A Coastliner bus in York
Scenic routes highlighted by the Department for Transport (DfT) include Stagecoach’s Triangle services between Canterbury, Whitstable and Herne Bay in Kent, and the Coastliner 840 between Leeds and Whitby, which offers stunning views across the North York Moors National Park.

Latest statistics show concessionary journeys on buses in England are down by 36% compares with 2019 levels.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “We want those eligible to embrace all the benefits their concessionary pass can bring, with free bus travel allowing them to enjoy great trips out – all they need to do is ‘take the bus’.

“Around £1 billion a year of central and local Government funding goes towards concessionary passes to help older and disabled people get out and about, while saving them money and helping grow the economy.”

Councils in England legally have to reimburse bus operators for journeys made by older and disabled people who use a pass entitling them to free off-peak travel.

Earlier this month the Local Government Association (LGA) said English councils are being hit by a “completely unsustainable” annual bill to prop up the scheme.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper
The total payments to support free bus passes made across all councils in the 2022/23 financial year were £452 million higher than the funding received from the Government, the LGA calculated.

Tourist board VisitEngland’s director Andrew Stokes said: “With summer upon us it’s a great time for concessionary pass holders to be planning a trip out with family and friends, making the most of free bus travel to explore the outstanding attractions and destinations across England and in a relaxing and environmentally friendly way.

“There is always so much going on in England during the summer whether enjoying a trip to our stunning coastline, beautiful countryside or our vibrant city attractions.

“I know our tourism and hospitality businesses will be very pleased to see you.”

Cora Woodhouse, marketing and customer service director at bus operator Arriva, said: “We are keen to remind the communities we proudly serve every day that we are here to connect them to the places they want to get to and the people they love, and for no cost with a concessionary pass.”