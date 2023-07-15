What the papers say – July 15

After several days when there has largely been a consensus on the main story of the day, Saturday’s newspapers revert to a wide range of topics.

The scandal surrounding Huw Edwards, which occupied the front pages earlier in the week, features on the front of the Daily Mirror which says the public and colleagues have called for the newsreader to return to our screens after allegations he paid a teenager for sexual images.

Daily Mirror: WE WANT HUW BACK ON TV #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eAoQCUS8Rj — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 14, 2023

The Times concentrates on government plans to scrap inheritance tax in what it calls a “totemic” offering to voters.

The Times: Inheritance tax could be axed in Torybid for votes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tIwN5JyL5h — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 14, 2023

“Meltdown” is the headline on the Daily Mail, one of several titles to reference the looming heatwave across parts of Europe, which it says will combine with walkouts by staff at Gatwick and industrial action by European air traffic controllers for a miserable time for travellers.

The Daily Star also focuses on the heatwave as it predicts British holidaymakers will still hit the beaches in temperatures up to 49C.

Europe’s heatwave makes the front of the i weekend, but it leads on an investigation which shows children are being exposed to “terrifying” levels of lead in drinking water at schools.

The i: Children being exposed to ‘toxic’ levels of lead in school drinking water #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ej8uD1B7lZ — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 14, 2023

The Daily Express also features the airport strikes and is one of several titles to carry a picture of Prince George at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire, but it leads on plans from what it calls “eco zealots” to “paralyse” London with protests on Monday.

Prince George also features on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which concentrates on government guidance to schools on trans issues.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Schools told to aid parents of trans pupils' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ZgAlmIfvVL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 14, 2023

The Guardian turns its attention to gaming addiction as it reports on a specialist clinic seeing more than seven times its anticipated demand over the past year.

The Guardian: Surge in demand for UKgaming addiction clinic #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8oeeeN87yb — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 14, 2023

Calls to repay a “debt of honour” make the front of The Independent as it continues its campaign to help Afghans who fought and worked alongside British troops.

Independent digital front page: Repay the 'debt of honour' to those Afghans who fought with us #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5NWBeXCfvO — George Mann (@sgfmann) July 14, 2023

And the Financial Times Weekend turns its attention to big US banks cashing in by charging more for loans as interest rates rise.