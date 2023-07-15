Bleak forecast as wind and rain hit on St Swithin’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bleak forecast as wind and rain hit on St Swithin’s Day

By Press Association
Spectators with umbrellas are expected to be a common sight at Wimbledon on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rain across much of the UK on Saturday does not bode well for the rest of the summer, according to the folklore of St Swithin’s Day.

Tradition dictates the weather through the second half of July and August is determined by conditions on July 15, the saints day for the ninth-century bishop of Winchester.

The proverb of St Swithin says: “St Swithin’s Day if thou dost rain, for forty days it will remain, St Swithin’s Day if thou be fair, for forty days will rain na mair.”

Which is bad news for those hoping for a hot, dry summer with rain and strong wind forecast across much of the country and a yellow warning for high winds in place across southern England and Wales from 9am until midnight on Saturday.

BBC weather forecaster Louise Lear said the “unseasonably windy” conditions, with gusts of 50-55mph along the South Coast, was due to low pressure over the UK.

She said: “There’ll be plenty of sharp showers, some of them heavy, some of them quite thundery as well and temperatures a little bit subdued for July.

“There will be some brighter, quieter interludes but those temperatures are really struggling, 16-20C at the very best.”

The forecasts for strong wind have seen summer events across the country cancelled or postponed on Saturday, while tennis fans without the shelter of a roof at Wimbledon are braced for thundery showers at 1pm on Ladies Singles final day.

The Met Office says Sunday is expected to be less windy, but rain and showers will continue for the north of the UK with a risk of thunder, while further south will see a mix of sunny spells and showers.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers – some of which could be heavy with a risk of thunder – for most parts at the start of the week.

The unsettled theme looks set to continue through next week, although with more in the way of dry weather.

Little is known about St Swithin, who legend suggests was a tutor to a young King Alfred the Great.

Summer weather June 20th 2019
Winchester Cathedral (PA)

It is believed he requested to be buried outside Winchester Cathedral so his grave would be exposed to both the footsteps of worshippers and the elements.

But in the 10th Century, priests moved his tomb inside coinciding with a major storm which was taken as a sign of St Swithin’s displeasure and sparked the folklore.

The good news is St Swithin’s Day has not been a reliable long-term forecaster.

A 15-hour rainstorm on July 15 1913 was followed by 30 days of sunshine, while a day of glorious sunshine 11 years later ushered in 30 days of rain out of the next 40.