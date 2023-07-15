Clinic director ‘was not prepared’ for level of gaming disorders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clinic director ‘was not prepared’ for level of gaming disorders

By Press Association
The founder of the first NHS clinic created to treat gaming disorders has admitted she “was not prepared” for what she has seen since its opening (PA)
The founder of the first NHS clinic created to treat gaming disorders has admitted she "was not prepared" for what she has seen since its opening (PA)

The founder of the first NHS clinic created to treat gaming disorders has admitted she “was not prepared” for what she has seen since its opening.

Professor Henrietta Bowden-Jones is the director of the National Centre for Gaming Disorders, an NHS clinic which opened its doors in 2020 expecting to see “no more than 50 patients a year”.

But writing in the Guardian, Professor Bowden-Jones said the clinic has received about 800 referrals in just over three years.

She wrote: “The desperation of the families trying to address the disruption that gaming harms have had on their children is extreme.

A teenager holding a controller to play the video game Forza Motorsport 5 on a Microsoft Xbox One (PA)

“I was not prepared for what we came across, with violence within the home and refusal to go to school being prominent.”

She said most patients are young and male, often 16 or 17, and are likely to have been high achievers before developing a gaming disorder.

“The pattern of harm often starts with a change of circumstance,” she wrote. “It may be a move between schools or a change of home and therefore a geographical distancing from real-life friends.

“It may be a fragmentation of the family or a significant issue with peers, such as bullying, that leads the young person to seek peers online.

“Gradually, the child’s online life becomes a support structure, something to make real life easier to bear.”

She said arguments at home can spiral into domestic violence and “sometimes people get hurt”.

“I have met parents whose young children ran away from home in the middle of the night to find wifi on the steps of random homes when their own internet connection was switched off by parents,” she said.

While the clinic began to help younger people, she said gamers in their 20s and 30s have referred themselves and the oldest patient is a woman in her 70s.

She said loot boxes, in which gamers spend money to receive extras within the games, were a feature in about a third of referrals.

“The monetisation of gaming via loot box purchases and the advertising of such gambling-like features in games is normalising gambling behaviours in young people,” she told The Guardian.

“We need reassurance that protective regulation of these products will be implemented. We must take online harms seriously.”

The Guardian said the London clinic has treated 855 people since it opened in 2020 with 30 a month since the end of March – more than seven times the anticipated number.