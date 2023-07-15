Hundreds of flights across Italy cancelled as strike hits peak tourism season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of flights across Italy cancelled as strike hits peak tourism season

By Press Association
Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Hundreds of flights across Italy have been cancelled, forcing travellers at the peak of tourist season to make alternative plans, after unions went ahead with a planned work stoppage two days after a train strike paralysed rail services.

Summer in Italy is often the peak season for transport strikes, stranding commuters and tourists as unions press demands for better work contracts and conditions.

This year, the strikes are taking their toll amid a tourism boom after two years of pandemic losses.

National carrier ITA said it had cancelled 133 flights on Saturday, most of them domestic but a few to European destinations such as Madrid, Amsterdam and Barcelona.

Empty check-in counters at Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport
Empty check-in counters at Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Vueling cancelled dozens more flights due to the stoppage from 10am to 6pm.

Striking workers included pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and airport personnel.

Labour unions Filt Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto said they called the strike over “absolutely unsatisfactory” contract disagreements with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights.

The Irish carrier posted a note on its website apologising for cancellations and other disruptions, and saying the strike is “beyond our control”.

On Thursday, commuters and tourists were stranded at sweltering train stations across the country as a strike by rail workers crippled services including high-speed trains that are usually guaranteed.