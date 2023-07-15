Torrential rain in South Korea leaves at least 22 dead in landslides and floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Torrential rain in South Korea leaves at least 22 dead in landslides and floods

By Press Association
Houses collapsed from a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yecheon (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap via AP)
Houses collapsed from a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yecheon (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap via AP)

Days of heavy rain in South Korea have left at least 22 people dead and 14 missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said.

The 22 deaths were reported on Friday and Saturday, all in central and south-eastern regions, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

An earlier ministry report on Saturday morning said five people had died after landslides caused by torrential downpours buried their houses. Two others also died in landslide-related incidents.

South Korea Weather
Houses collapsed from a landslide in Yecheon (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap/AP)

The latest report did not explain the cause of the additional fatalities.

The report said torrential rain has also left 14 people missing since Tuesday, and 13 injured since Thursday.

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9.

The ministry report said the rainfall had forced about 4,760 people to flee their homes and left thousands of households without electricity in the past seven days.

It said more than 2,000 people remained in temporary shelters on Saturday afternoon.

South Korea Weather
Rescue workers search the wreckage of a house in Yeongju (Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters/Yonhap/AP)

Also on Saturday, 20 flights were cancelled and the country’s regular train services and some of its bullet trains were suspended, the ministry said.

It added that about 140 roads remained closed.

South Korea’s weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to see heavy rain until Sunday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilise all available resources to respond to the disaster, according to Mr Yoon’s office.

Central regions had the most rainfall, with more than 24in in the city of Gongju and the county of Cheongyang since July 9.