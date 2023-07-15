Alex Carey says he would repeat controversial stumping if the opportunity arises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Carey says he would repeat controversial stumping if the opportunity arises

By Press Association
Alex Carey, pictured, defended his stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alex Carey, pictured, defended his stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alex Carey warned England’s batters he would re-enact his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow if the opportunity presented itself in the last two Ashes Tests.

Carey was taken aback by the opprobrium he received after throwing down the stumps of Bairstow, who had idly walked out of his crease believing the ball to be dead in the second Test at Lord’s this month.

The letter of the law was in favour of Carey, who carried out a perfectly legitimate dismissal, even if England and their fans were aggrieved at the Australia wicketkeeper for contravening the unwritten ‘spirit of the game’.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Five – Lord’s
England’s Jonny Bairstow was frustrated after being run out by Australia’s Alex Carey in the second Test at Lord’s (PA)

With the series back in the balance after England’s victory in the third Test at Headingley last week, Carey insisted he would not hesitate to repeat his actions at Emirates Old Trafford or the Kia Oval.

“If there was an opportunity to get a stumping, I definitely would,” Carey told reporters on Saturday. “To see how much has played out since then it’s been a little bit surprising.

“There’s been some nasty stuff been said but it is the Ashes – there was nasty stuff said before that as well. I feel really well supported, I think the whole group does.

“From Australia, I still think we’ve got lots of fans and from England, I don’t think we’ve made any but we probably didn’t lose any either.”

Speaking for the first time since the incident that has divided opinion, Carey explained he acted on impulse to have a shy at the stumps after gathering when Bairstow ducked Cameron Green’s bouncer.

Carey’s collection of the ball and throw was carried out in one motion, with Bairstow in his crease at the point of release but out of it by the time the ball reached the stumps and knocked off the bails.

Boos rained down at Lord’s for the rest of that final day while the flashpoint mushroomed to the extent that the Prime Ministers of England and Australia had their say.

Public sector pay
Rishi Sunak had his say on the dismissal (Henry Nicholls/PA)

“We were switched on to the fact that it was a bouncer plan and it felt like Jonny was pretty switched on to getting out of the way, he wasn’t playing any shots,” Carey added.

“When he ducked, his first movement was pretty much out of his crease, so instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history, as they say.

“As soon as I got it, I threw it straight away. Once the bail has come off, it’s up to the third umpire to deem it out or not out, or the on-field umpires – and it was given out.”