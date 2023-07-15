Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to hospital, his office has said.

He is in a “good condition” but is having a medical evaluation, it added.

The 73-year-old is being treated at the Sheba Hospital near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Mr Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street ahead of a meeting (PA)

Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official as saying Mr Netanyahu fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital.

Haaretz, another news site, quoted hospital officials as saying Mr Netanyahu was conscious and walking on his own.

Mr Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving leader and has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office.

Men shower at a public beach as they take refuge from a summer heatwave in Tel Aviv on Thursday (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

Mr Netanyahu is said to be in good health generally, though he was briefly admitted to hospital last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, a day when observant Jews fast.

Israel is in the midst of a heatwave, with temperatures in the mid-30s degrees Celsius.