Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital

By Press Association
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to hospital, his office said (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool/AP)
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to hospital, his office said (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool/AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to hospital, his office has said.

He is in a “good condition” but is having a medical evaluation, it added.

The 73-year-old is being treated at the Sheba Hospital near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Mr Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street ahead of a meeting
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Mr Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street ahead of a meeting (PA)

Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official as saying Mr Netanyahu fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital.

Haaretz, another news site, quoted hospital officials as saying Mr Netanyahu was conscious and walking on his own.

Mr Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving leader and has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office.

Men shower at a public beach as they take refuge from a summer heatwave in Tel Aviv on Thursday
Men shower at a public beach as they take refuge from a summer heatwave in Tel Aviv on Thursday (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

Mr Netanyahu is said to be in good health generally, though he was briefly admitted to hospital last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, a day when observant Jews fast.

Israel is in the midst of a heatwave, with temperatures in the mid-30s degrees Celsius.