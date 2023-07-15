Prince and Princess of Wales to watch Wimbledon men’s final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince and Princess of Wales to watch Wimbledon men’s final

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales will be returning to Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in the royal box to watch the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic has his eyes on a record-equalling eighth success on Centre Court against Carlos Alcaraz.

On Saturday, Kate sat next to tennis great Billie Jean King and watched Czech player Marketa Vondrousova defeat Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the ladies singles final.

Following the match Kate presented both players with their trophies and was seen consoling a tearful Jabeur.

The princess also congratulated Vondrousova on her victory.

She told the Wimbledon champion: “It’s as much a mental game as it is a physical game so really impressive and a great game to watch.

“I hope you enjoy this moment. Good luck on your recovery and down time. Lovely to see you.”

Kate arrived over an hour before the match began and chatted to Wimbledon staff.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Princess of Wales speaks to ball boys and girls (Victoria Jones/PA)

The princess told a maintenance manager at the grounds he had “saved the day” after fixing a leak in the Court One shop the day before the tournament began.

Billy Lewis told the PA news agency he was surprised Kate had been told about his efforts, which saw him save “thousands of pounds worth of merchandise”.

Asked what Kate said to him, Mr Lewis said: “She said ‘I heard you saved the day, in terms of a leak?’”

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the princess is a regular face at SW19.