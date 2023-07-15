Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering boy, 17, after birthday party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering boy, 17, after birthday party

By Press Association
The boy died in Granville Road, Brent, at about 11.30pm on Friday (Ted Hennessey/PA)
The boy died in Granville Road, Brent, at about 11.30pm on Friday (Ted Hennessey/PA)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death after a birthday party in a street fight in north-west London.

The boy died in Granville Road, Brent, at about 11.30pm on Friday during a fight which is believed to have taken place on several roads nearby.

Another male, also believed to be 17, was taken to hospital, as was a woman in her early 20s, who suffered a hand injury.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, as the Metropolitan Police called for party-goers who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A large area, including at least three roads, was cordoned off on Saturday afternoon, with forensic officers seen working outside an apartment block and a community centre, around a five-minute walk from each other.

Dozens of police officers were in the area, telling residents that cordons will be in place for the remainder of the weekend.

Rayan Assoui, 43, who lives nearby, said there have been many similar incidents in the area over the past few months.

He went on: “This area is getting worse, it’s not good, for this to happen to a young person is very sad.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “We believe that there was a fight following a birthday party, which would have been attended by a number of people.

“I would urge anyone who was there, and who has not yet spoken with officers, to please come forward. It is vital that we establish what happened.

“I would also ask that anyone who may have captured any of last night’s events on their phone to also contact officers.”

The teenage victim’s family has been informed.

Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles said: “I know that the community will be shocked by this incident in which a young man has lost his life.

“We shall be working with our colleagues from specialist crime to ensure that this investigation proceeds as quickly and thoroughly as possible.

“Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area and I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to speak with them.”