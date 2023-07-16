Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash due to heavy debt and drop in advertising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash due to heavy debt and drop in advertising

By Press Association
Elon Musk said the company might become cash flow positive in the second quarter (Matt Rourke, AP)
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising has dropped by half.

In a reply to a tweet offering business advice, Mr Musk tweeted on Saturday: “We’re still negative cash flow, due to (about a) 50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load.

“Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else.”

Ever since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal last autumn, Mr Musk has tried to reassure advertisers concerned about the ousting of top executives, widespread lay-offs and a different approach to content moderation.

Some high-profile users who had been banned were allowed back on the site.

Twitter EU Rules
Elon Musk’s Twitter threatened legal action against Facebook owner Meta after they launched Threads, a text based app (Michel Euler, AP)

In April, Mr Musk said most of the advertisers who left had returned and the company might become cashflow positive in the second quarter.

In May, he hired new chief executive Linda Yaccarino, an NBC Universal executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.

But since then, Twitter has upset some users by imposing new limits on how many tweets they can view in a day while some users complained they were locked out of the site.

Musk said the restrictions were needed to prevent unauthorised scraping of potentially valuable data.

Twitter got a new competitor this month when Facebook owner Meta launched text-focused app Threads, which gained tens of millions of sign-ups in a few days. Twitter responded by threatening legal action.