Firefighters continue to tackle Brighton hotel blaze amid ‘difficult conditions’

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze at a Brighton hotel more than 18 hours after it broke out.

High winds have hampered efforts to put out the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel after crews were called to the scene at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said nobody had been injured, but “difficult conditions” meant people had to be evacuated from buildings near the hotel.

The scene in Brighton after a fire at the Royal Albion Hotel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Old Steine and part of Kings Road have been closed, with people advised to stay away from the area due to “significant smoke”.

Fire engines remained outside the hotel on Sunday morning, with plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

A police cordon was in place and was extended just before midday, with police officers warning those standing nearby not to stay too long.

Of the approximately 100 people evacuated from the surrounding area, it is believed they have either found another place to stay or are being supported by the council to find a temporary alternative.

It is understood the hotel has found other accommodation for all its guests.

Emergency services remain at the scene and are responding to the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel. Please continue to avoid the area and check your travel plans. Our thanks goes out to all those who are helping to respond to the fire and supporting those people who are affected. pic.twitter.com/0t31U1ldyZ — Brighton & Hove City Council (@BrightonHoveCC) July 16, 2023

Councillor Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “These are very sad scenes in our city.

“On behalf of the city council I want to give my thanks to the emergency services for attending the fire at the historic Royal Albion Hotel in the heart of our city.

“We urge everyone to continue following advice from emergency services and to please keep away from the area.”

The 219-bedroom regency-style hotel, which overlooks Brighton Pier, was built in 1826. It is run by Britannia Hotels.

Part of the building was Grade II* listed by English Heritage and suffered a previous fire in November 1998.