Reburial ceremony held as 400-year-old human skulls returned to Irish island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Reburial ceremony held as 400-year-old human skulls returned to Irish island

By Press Association
Thirteen skulls have been returned to the island Inishbofin off Ireland’s west coast (Inishbofin Heritage Museum/PA)
Thirteen skulls have been returned to the island Inishbofin off Ireland’s west coast (Inishbofin Heritage Museum/PA)

A reburial ceremony has been held on an Irish island as 13 human skulls that were stolen by academics more than 100 years ago were returned.

The skulls, thought to be around 400 years old, were taken from a monastery on the island of Inishbofin off Ireland’s west coast by two Trinity University-affiliated academics in 1890.

After sketching the skulls in the nook of St Colman’s monastery, considered sacred by the islanders, Alfred C Haddon and Andrew F Dixon took the skulls in the middle of the night.

Haddon’s diary entry stated that when asked by sailors bringing them back to the mainland to hand over the satchel, “Dixon would not give it up” and told the men it contained “poitin”, a distilled Irish alcohol.

“So without any further trouble, we got the skulls aboard and then we packed them in Dixon’s portmanteau and locked it, and no except our two selves had an idea that there are a dozen human skulls on board and they shan’t know either,” the entry read.

As part of a process to formally review legacy issues since its foundation, Trinity set up a group to examine whether the skulls should be returned, as well as whether the university’s library, named after Irish philosopher and slave-owner George Berkeley, should be renamed.

Headed up by Senior Dean at Trinity Eoin O’Sullivan, the Trinity Legacies Review Working Group researched the issue before offering a number of options to the board of Trinity University on what action it could take.

Mr O’Sullivan said the two anthropologists took the skulls because “they actually thought that this was good science at the time”.

The skulls were placed in a traditional coffin designed by architect Christopher Day (Inishbofin Heritage Museum/PA)

In February, the university’s board agreed to return the skulls; Trinity Provost Dr Linda Doyle apologised to the islanders for retaining the remains and thanked them for their engagement.

The decision to return the remains follows years of campaigning by Inishbofin historian, Marie Coyne.

An online petition page that had called for the skulls to be returned had been updated with a message this week.

“Many have been waiting for this day for a long time.

“It’s a step toward healing and honouring these people who were laid to rest on Inishbofin,” it said.

On Saturday, the skulls arrived on the island, wrapped in plastic and placed in a traditional coffin designed by architect Christopher Day.

A funeral mass was held on Sunday before the 13 skulls were buried in the coffin.