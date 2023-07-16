Queen’s birthday to be marked with gun salute

The Queen is to celebrate her first birthday since the coronation, with a gun salute taking place in London to mark the occasion.

Camilla turns 76 on Monday, following a week in which she went to Wimbledon and visited Cornwall.

It is her first birthday since being crowned Queen beside the King during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

A 41-gun salute by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery will take place in the capital’s Green Park at noon on Monday.

Dog walkers have been advised to avoid the area as the gun fire will be “very loud” and possibly “startling”.

Camilla, joined by her sister Annabel Elliot, made a surprise visit to Wimbledon on Wednesday.

She spoke to a ball boy and two ball girls as well as staff working at the grounds before heading to the Royal Box to watch the tennis on Centre Court.

On Thursday, Charles and Camilla visited St Ives, where the couple received applause and cheers from waiting crowds.