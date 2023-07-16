Loveholidays embraces AI to help its European expansion plans take off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loveholidays embraces AI to help its European expansion plans take off

By Press Association
Travel firm loveholidays has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is helping the group expand further across Europe as it uses the technology to speed up its route into new countries. (Alamy/PA)
Online travel firm loveholidays has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is helping the group expand further across Europe as it uses the technology to speed up its route into new countries.

Chief executive Donat Retif told the PA news agency that the group has been using AI to aid its expansion plans as it strives to become Europe’s biggest package holiday group.

He said AI helped to pave the way for the group’s recent launch in Germany by helping it with locally specific information online, which would otherwise have taken teams of people to re-write thousands of web pages.

He said without AI and tech, “we wouldn’t have been able to expand so quicky internationally and into Germany”.

“Our business plan was always to aid our expansion and growth using technology to do things we couldn’t have done without teams of people and millions of budget.”

Loveholidays expanded into Germany in May, following its launch into Ireland in 2016.

The move came just weeks after it claimed its position as the UK’s third largest travel firm holding a licence from the Air Travel Organisers’ Licensing (ATOL) scheme, serving 2.5 million passengers from the UK alone this year.

It is also targeting other European countries with the ultimate aim to grow its footprint across the world.

Tech has been key to the group’s expansion so far, with AI far from a threat, according to Mr Retif, who describes the firm as a “technology business”.

Donat Retif said loveholidays will expand further across Europe (loveholidays/PA)

It has already been using AI to help with its customer service, developing a chatbot called Sandy, which now answers 68% of all customer service chats received by the firm.

“When there’s a new technology, you need to embrace it and in the travel industry there’s lots of opportunities,” said Mr Retif.

“I don’t see for our business model any threats (from AI).”

The group’s chatbot helped it get on top of the surge in customer requests to amend their holidays seen during the pandemic, which rocketed from around 220,000 a year pre-Covid to about 360,000 in the first year of the pandemic.

“We launched our chatbot way before AI was a hot topic – we launched it because we needed to answer that demand.”

Loveholidays is also beefing up its tech team, with plans to hire another 110 people, he added.