Rare Star Wars figurine worth up to £15,000 to go to auction

One of the world’s “rarest carded Star Wars figures”, which is valued between £10,000 and £15,000, is set to go under the hammer.

The PALITOY Star Wars Jawa features a rare vinyl cape and is in exceptional condition as it never went on display.

Jonathan Torode, the auctioneer for Excalibur Auctions, called it “one of the rarest carded Star Wars figures known to exist”.

He said: “With approximately 10-15 examples documented – the vinyl cape on the Jawa, was substituted with a cloth cape not long into production, and the UK PALITOY carded variation is even rarer than the USA Kenner version.

“It’s a privilege to handle such a piece of Star Wars toy history.”

The seller served as Marvel’s art director for five years between 1974 and 1979, and received the figure as a gift during the promotion of the Star Wars line in Marvel’s comics.

Excalibur Auctions is expecting people from across the world to bid for the item.

The figure will go on sale at the Toys & Model Railways Collectors Sale on Saturday July 22 in Kings Langley.