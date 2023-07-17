Rare Star Wars figurine worth up to £15,000 to go to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare Star Wars figurine worth up to £15,000 to go to auction

By Press Association
The Star Wars Jawa figure is estimated to be worth between £10,000 and £15,000 (Excalibur Auctions, PA)
The Star Wars Jawa figure is estimated to be worth between £10,000 and £15,000 (Excalibur Auctions, PA)

One of the world’s “rarest carded Star Wars figures”, which is valued between £10,000 and £15,000,  is set to go under the hammer.

The PALITOY Star Wars Jawa features a rare vinyl cape and is in exceptional condition as it never went on display.

Jonathan Torode, the auctioneer for Excalibur Auctions, called it “one of the rarest carded Star Wars figures known to exist”.

He said:  “With approximately 10-15 examples documented – the vinyl cape on the Jawa, was substituted with a cloth cape not long into production, and the UK PALITOY carded variation is even rarer than the USA Kenner version.

“It’s a privilege to handle such a piece of Star Wars toy history.”

The seller served as Marvel’s art director for five years between 1974 and 1979, and received the figure as a gift during the promotion of the Star Wars line in Marvel’s comics.

Excalibur Auctions is expecting people from across the world to bid for the item.

The figure will go on sale at the Toys & Model Railways Collectors Sale on Saturday July 22 in Kings Langley.