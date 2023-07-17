Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia halted after attack kills two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia halted after attack kills two

By Press Association
The attack damaged parts of the the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait (Ostorozhno Novosti via AP)
The attack damaged parts of the the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait (Ostorozhno Novosti via AP)

Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted after one of its sections was blown up in what Russian officials said was a Ukrainian attack that also killed a married couple and injured their daughter.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee said that the attack on the Crimean Bridge had been staged by the Ukrainian special services and involved two sea drones.

Ukrainian officials did not claim responsibility for the attack, which is the second major strike on the bridge since October, when a truck bomb blew up two of its sections.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command, said the explosions on the bridge could be a Russian provocation, but Ukrainian Ukrainska Pravda and RBC Ukraine news outlets said the attack was planned jointly by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy and involved sea drones.

Kyiv did not initially acknowledge responsibility for October’s bombing, but a senior Ukrainian official did eventually confirm it.

The bridge is a key artery for supplying Crimea, which serves as a major hub for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Crimea Bridge
The Crimean Bridge was previously attacked in October (AP)

The attack on the bridge comes as Ukrainian forces are trying to press a counter-offensive in several sections of the front line.

Video posted by Crimea 24 online news channel showed a section of the bridge tilted and hanging down, but there was no indication any portion had fallen into the water.

The Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack killed a married couple from the region, while their daughter was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Russian authorities said the attack did not affect the piers but damaged the decking in a section of one of the two road links.

The damage appeared less serious than in October’s attack, which took months to repair.

Rail traffic resumed later on Monday morning after being halted for about six hours, and authorities said they were considering plans to use the undamaged road section of the bridge for traffic traveling in both directions.

The 12-mile bridge, the longest in Europe, opened in 2018 and is the main land connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence department, declined to comment on the incident but said: “The peninsula is used by the Russians as a large logistical hub for moving forces and assets deep into the territory of Ukraine. Of course, any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers.”

The Security Service of Ukraine posted a redacted version of a popular lullaby, tweaked to say that the bridge “went to sleep again”.