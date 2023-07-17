Financial watchdog cracks down on ‘finfluencers’ and TikTok money adverts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Financial watchdog cracks down on ‘finfluencers’ and TikTok money adverts

By Press Association
The UK’s financial watchdog is clamping down on social media ‘finfluencers’ and non-compliant adverts (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK’s financial watchdog is clamping down on social media “finfluencers” and adverts like crypto “memes” on platforms such as Instagram or TikTok which could be harming consumers.

Often unauthorised influencers promoting financial products and services have little knowledge about what they are promoting, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.

It plans to modernise guidance to include more recent social media-based adverts like buy-now-pay-later schemes and cryptocurrencies.

The social media landscape has evolved and YouTubers and streamers have become a major source of financial promotions, as well new platforms like Instagram’s Threads.

Previous guidance centred around character-limited media like Twitter, the regulator said.

The FCA said consumers using social media to inform their financial decision-making are likely to encounter promotions that are unfair, unclear or misleading, and therefore likely to cause harm.

Lucy Castledine, director of consumer investments at the FCA, said: “We’ve seen a growing number of ads falling short of the guidance we have in place to stop consumer harm.

“We want people to stay on the right side of our rules, so we’re updating our guidance to clarify what we expect of firms when marketing financial products online.

“And for those touting products illegally, we will be taking action against you.”

About 61% of 18 to 29-year-olds follow social media financial influencers, and nearly three-quarters say they trust their advice, according to a report by MRM and Mouthy Money.

Some 90% of young people have therefore been encouraged to change their financial behaviour, the report revealed.

Many adverts are either illegal or do not comply with the FCA’s rules, meaning consumers are likely to see poor quality information on social media, it said.

The FCA said there has been a rise in the use of memes to promote financial products such as cryptocurrencies (Alamy/PA)

The regulator identified examples of misleading or unclear adverts which do not adequately show consumers the potential risks of a financial product, such as people using TikTok to promote debt counselling, or a buy-now-pay-later Instagram advert which does not outline the relevant risks of using unregulated credit.

The use of memes in adverts, particularly in the crypto sector, have circulated on social media, with users often not realising they are subject to the FCA’s rules, the regulator said.

From October 8, the watchdog is banning incentives to invest in crypto, such as “refer a friend” bonuses, and forcing firms to introduce clear risk warnings on adverts.

And under the new consumer duty rules, which come into force at the end of this month, financial services firms will have to make their social media promotions fairer and clearer for consumers.